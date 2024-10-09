Herkle Triples, Freshmen Rack up Victories, As Louisville Downs Xavier in Season Opener

Louisville vs. Xavier

Friday, October 4th, 2024

Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, KY

Dual Meet Format

SCY

Scores: Women: Louisville 168, Xavier 85 Men: Louisville 167, Xavier 86



For the fifth time in six years, the Xavier Muskateers traveled to Louisville for both teams’ season opener. The Cardinals soundly defeated the Musketeers, winning 168-85 on women’s side and 167-86 on the men’s.

Women’s Recap

Kim Herkle led the Louisville women with three different wins in three different disciplines. After swimming backstroke on Louisville’s ‘A’ relay, which came in 3rd place, Herkle won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.07. She’s a strong IMer, so it’s not too surprising to see her flex into some different events, and she’s now 1-1 lifetime in the 200 yard backstroke after winning that event with a 2:01.18. She closed off her day with a 2:02.76 win in the 200 IM, a more traditional event for her.

Israeli Olympian Daria Golovaty made the most of her Louisville debut, winning the 200 free in 1:50.25 and the 500 free in 4:56.20. Golovaty also anchored the Cardinals’ ‘A’ 400 free relay in 50.91, helping them to a 3:24.78 win.

Another Louisville freshman, Caroline Larsen, won the 50 free in 22.95, touching ahead of Xavier’s Olivia Oyster (23.17). Oyster also took 2nd in the 100 free, touching in 50.85, behind Louisville sophomore Lucy Mehraban (50.61).

On the other end of the experience spectrum, a trio of Louisville grad students also picked up victories. Tristen Ulett took the 200 fly by over three seconds with a 2:00.19, Paige Herrick won the 100 back in 55.23, leading a 1-4 Louisville sweep, and Gabi Albiero won the 100 fly ahead of teammate Ella Welch, 54.97 to 55.30.

The Cardinals also got wins from Summer Cardwell (10:10.58 in the 1000 free) and Mia Cheatwood (2:17.01 in the 200 breast).

With only two divers contesting the diving events, Lindsay Grizzi came on out top in both with scores of 280.50 (1m) & 301.88 (3m).

Men’s Recap

The men’s racing got underway with an exciting race in the 200 medley relay, where three Louisville squads all finished within 0.032s of each other.

Denis Petrashov put the ‘C’ team in the lead after a 24.16 breaststroke split, and Rian Graham (21.29) and Matias Santiso (20.05) powered home to win in 1:29.01. Dalton Lowe led off the ‘A’ relay with a 22.26 backstroke split, and Guy Brooks anchored the ‘B’ relay in 19.33, the fastest splits in the field.

Petrashov, who like Lowe is a fifth year, went on to sweep the breaststroke events. He won the 100 breast by nearly three seconds with a time of 54.33, then took the 200 breast by nearly six seconds with a 1:58.75.

Freshman Gregg Enoch also picked up a pair of victories in his college debut. After taking third in the 200 free (1:39.75), Enoch took the 500 free in 4:35.06 and the 200 IM in 1:50.60. He ended the day by anchoring Louisville’s ‘D’ relay in 45.55, en route to a 3:01.97 victory.

The 200 free was another great race, as Brooks closed hard on Murilo Sartori, but Sartori got his hand on the wall first, 1:36.46 to 1:36.59. Brooks would go on to the win the 50 free in 20.25, ahead of Yassin Abdelghany (20.48) and Lowe (20.58).

Brooks, Lowe, and Petrashov all qualified for the NCAA championships last season, and three other 2024 individual qualifiers earned victories for the Cardinals. Tommy Bried took the 200 fly in 1:47.92, Millard Jackson won the 200 back in 1:48.71, and Murilo Sartori beat Santiso in the 100 free, 44.57 to 44.68.

Sophomores Kayden Lancaster and Charlie Crush won the 1000 free (9:36.89) and 100 back (49.40) respectively, while Mateo Miceli took the 100 fly (48.48).

Louisville freshmen also excelled in diving, where Mackenzie Molloy & Ray Pres won the 1m (338.93) and 3m (347.40) events.

Louisville Release

Courtesy of Louisville Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The No. 13/9-ranked University of Louisville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams won every race to sweep Xavier in the opening meet of the season Friday evening at the Ralph Wright Natatorium.

The Louisville men won 167-86 and the women prevailed 168-85.

The Cardinals were led by multiple winners Denis Petrashov (200 Medley Relay, 100- and 200-breaststroke), Murilo Sartori (200 free, 100 free) on the men’s side. On the women’s side, newcomer Daria Golovaty (200 free, 500 free, 400 Free Relay) and Kim Herkle (100 breast, 200 back and 200 IM) led the way.

In the first relay of the meet, the women’s 200 medley relay was won by the foursome of Camille Murray (26.48), Caroline Larsen (28.13), Tristen Ulett (24.53 and an anchor of 22.37 by Lucy Mehraban for the winning time of 1:41.51. Touching second was Ally Boynton (26.63), Ella Welch (28.53), Karoline Barrett (24.44) and Gabi Albiero (22.62) combining for a time of 1:42.22.

In the men’s 200 medley relay, the team of Filip Kosinski (23.51), Denis Petrashov (24.61), Rian Graham (21.29), Matias Santiso ( 20.05) combined 1:29.01. Touching second was Dalton Lowe (22.26), Grant Gooding (25.27), Mateo Miceli (21.55) and Aiden Musso (20.21) posted a 1:29.29.

Summer Cardwell touched first in the grueling 1000 freestyle with a time of 10:10.58 with freshman Amelia Bodenstab into the wall second at 10:14.74. For the men, Kayden Lancaster touched in 9:36.89 for the win. Xavier’s Ethan Lancaster was second in 9:48.72.

In exhibition diving, UofL’s Ray Pres put up a score of 347.40 for the highest mark in the 3M board. Mack Molloy wasa second with a 345.23. For the women’s 3M, Lindsay Gizzi put up a 301. 88 for the top mark and Samm Helmboldt posting a 287. On the 1M board, Gizzi made it a sweep with a 280.50 and Samm Helmboldt posted a 273.68. In men’s 1M, Mack Molloy turned in a 338.93 for the top finisher and Pres was second, boarding a mark of 318.75.

Freshman Daria Golovaty put up the fastest time in the 200 freestyle with a 1:50.25, just edging Fernanda Celidonio’s 1:50.98. Murilo Sartori won the men’s 200 free with a 1:36.46 followed by Guy Brooks’ 1:36.59 and Gregg Enoch’s 1:39.75.

In the 100 backstroke, Paige Hetrick’s 55.23 took the victory with Camille Murray touching second with a 57.01 and Ally Boynton was third in 57.23. For the men’s 100 back, Charlie Crush turned in a 49.40 for the win. Jackson Millard was right on his heels with a 49.72 for second.

In the women’s 100 breast, Kim Herkle dueled teammate Mia Cheatwood down the stretch for the win with a time of 1:03.07 just ahead of Cheatwood’s 1:03.09. In the men, Denis Petrashov won by almost three seconds with a time of 54.33 with Grant Gooding touching second in 57.19.

Tristen Ulett won the 200 butterfly with a 2:00.19 with Xavier’s Norah Simich, who touched in 2:03.53 into the wall second. Louisville’s Tommy Bried won the 200 butterfly, boarding a 1:47.92 with XU’s Aiden Leamer touching second in 1:48.49.

Freshman Caroline Larsen was first in the 50 free with a time of 22.95 for the Cardinals. Guy Brooks won the men’s 50 free, laying down a 20.25 for the win with Yassin Abdelghany’s 20.48 was good for second place.

In the 100 free, Lucy Mehraban raced to a win with a time of 50.61 win. Murilo Sartori won the men’s 100 free with a time of 44.57 and Matias Santiso was second in 44.68.

Kim Herkle won the 200 back with a time of 2:01.18 and Summer Cardwell was second, boarding a 2:02.84. On the men’s side Jackson Millard was the winning time of 1:48.71 and Filip Kosinski posted a 1:49.90 for second.

Transfer Mia Cheatwood was first into the wall in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:17.01 and Fernanda Celidonio touched second in 2:2.33. 1 Denis Petrashov made it a breaststroke sweep with a win in the 200 breast after posting a 1:58.75 and freshman Jake Eccleston was second in 2:04.53.

Daria Golovaty posted her second individual win with a 4:56.20 in the 500 free. Fellow frosh Amelia Bodenstab had the second fastest time of 4:58.04. Freshman Gregg Enoch was into the wall first in the men’s 500 free with the winning time of 4:35.06. Cardinal Denis Loktev touched second with a time of 4:37.15.

Gabi Albiero pulled away from the field with a 54.97 to win the 100 butterfly. Ella Welch and Karoline Bennett posted times of 55.30 and 56.33 respectively. For the men in the 100 fly, Mateo Miceli won with a time of 48.49 in a tightly contested race. Dalton Lowe went 48.61 and Rian Graham clocked in at 48.64 for third.

Kim Herkle had her third individual win when she was first into the wall in the 200 IM with a time of 2:02.76. Tristen Ulett had the second fastest time in 2:03.30. For the men, newcomer Gregg Enoch won with a time of 1:50.60. Jackson Millard posted the second fastest time at 1:51.09.

In the final event of the evening, the Louisville A Relay of Julia Dennis (52.66), Lucy Mehraban (49.68), Paige Hetrick (51.53) and Daria Golovaty (50.91) combined for the winning time of 3:24.79. The foursome of Matias Santiso (44.79), Denis Loktev (44.85), Rob Ehrenborg (46.78) and Gregg Enoch (45.55) put together the winning time of 3:01.97.

