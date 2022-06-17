How Much Does Mental Training Affect Athletic Performance at the Highest Level?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Agustina de Giovanni, the director of mental performance and culture for the DC United soccer team. Don’t be fooled by her role however, Agus is a born and bred swimmer with chlorine in her blood. She was a 2x Olympian and 12x national champion for Argentina as well as an NCAA All-American for the University of Alabama, all in swimming. She talks to SwimSwam about her philosophy on training athletes for high-performance on the mental side of things. Agus describes her strategies for combining the mental and physical aspects of training to make a complete athlete who can perform at the highest stage.

