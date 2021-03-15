Olympic and World Champion distance swimming icon Katie Ledecky swam well at the San Antonio Pro Swim, but she was her own biggest critic unpacking her swims in the post race interviews. I thought Ledecky looked great considering she hasn’t really traveled and competed in a year. Suiting up at home and running an elite meet schedule isn’t the same experience. I think Ledecky knocked off some rust in San Antonio. What do you think? If you missed the meet coverage, see her times:

Ledecky – 2021 San Antonio Pro Swim



1500 free – 15:42.92

800 free – 8:13.64

400 free – 4:04.72

200 free – 1:56.62

For reference, see Ledecky’s 2020 Des Moines Pro Swim Times:

1500 – 15:29.51

400 – 3:59.66

200 – 1:54.59

U.S. Olympic Trials Predictions?

Ledecky will swim fast, but not as fast as she will at the 2021 Olympic Games. At U.S. Olympic Trials I see a 1:54.5 200 free, 3:59.1 400 free, 8:09 800 free, and a 15:29 1500 free. I might be playing it a little too safe, but I don’t see a reason for her to swim faster when making Team USA is all that’s needed. Still, those would be solid swims in June for Ledecky, but the big question is will she swim the 100 free? I don’t know. I haven’t asked her, but I don’t think so. It’s been a weird year battling the pandemic. I think Ledeckey stays focused on her core schedule at U.S. Olympic Trials. But who cares what I think? I want to know what you think? Give me your best expert swimming analysis.



FOLLOW GOLD MEDAL MEL ON INSTAGRAM HERE.

RECENT GMM EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.