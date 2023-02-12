How Does Katie Ledecky Handle Bad Swim Practices?

Olympic swimming superstar Katie Ledecky loves Christmas Training. No surprises there. She’s a grinder, but does she have bad swim practices, and how does she handle them?

When Gators training partner and Olympic distance star Bobby Finke was asked about this, he just laughed, “oh, we have a lot of head-in-the-shower practices.”

Katie details a few tough workouts–sets where she actually missed her intervals.

Katie’s got 18 months under her belt in Florida, in her new pro-training environment. It’s too early for predictions, but Katie’s so consistent I think we can play the game. We can adjust as we move through the season.

Katie Ledecky 2023 World Championship Predictions.

1500 free – At 2022 Worlds she was a 15:30. At 2023 Worlds I see 15:28 for gold.

800 free – At 2022 Worlds Ledecky ripped 8:08. At 2023 Worlds she’s improves on that swim with 8:07 for the gold.

400 free – At 2022 Worlds Ledecky was a 3:58.1. At 2023 Worlds, in the most exciting race of the competition, she’s a 3:57.3 for the silver. Australia’s Ariarne Titmus wins by a fingernail. Canada’s Summer McIntosh takes the bronze, stopping the clock with a new PB, 3:57.5.

But who cares what I think. It’s all about what you think. Drop your comments below.

