How Did Freshman Jordan Crooks Sprint to Historic Times Twice in 2 Months?

Comments: 3

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks, who not only dropped an 18.5 50 free to win the SEC championships but backed it up at his first NCAA Championships by placing 3rd in the 50 and 5th in the 100 free.

Eisenheim
12 minutes ago

He has maximized the downward force on his kick don’t @ me

Capt Obvi
21 minutes ago

Because he is a sophomore thats why.

SwimFan
Reply to  Capt Obvi
5 seconds ago

19 seems to be the age of most college freshmen?

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

