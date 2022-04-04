How Did Freshman Jordan Crooks Sprint to Historic Times Twice in 2 Months?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tennessee freshman Jordan Crooks , who not only dropped an 18.5 50 free to win the SEC championships but backed it up at his first NCAA Championships by placing 3rd in the 50 and 5th in the 100 free.

