High-Level International Meets For October 2024

With the 2024 Olympic Games firmly in the rearview mirror, we’re looking ahead to the remaining months of swimming action for this calendar year.

The month of October brings the 3-stop World Aquatics Swimming World Cup with December’s Short Course World Championships on the horizon.

Australia, Italy and Japan also have competitions on the agenda for October to keep global swim enthusiasts happy.

As always, let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

10/03 – 10/05 Estonian Cup (EST)

10/04 – 10/06 Tri Series (NZL)

10/05 – 10/06 Queensland LC Preparation Meet (AUS)

10/10 – 10/12 32nd International Meeting of Saint Dizier (FRA)

10/11 – 10/12 Riba Swimming Challenge (SLO)

10/12 – 10/13 NSW LC Qualifying Meet (AUS)

10/12 – 10/13 SWA LC Season Opener (AUS)

10/18 – 10/20 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Stop #1, Shanghai (CHN)

10/18 – 10/19 42nd International Trophy “Enrico Meroni” (ITA)

10/18 – 10/20 Japanese Short Course Championships (JPN)

10/24 – 10/26 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Stop #2, Incheon (KOR)

10/24 – 10/26 Swedish Grand Prix (SWE)

10/25 – 10/26 Memorial Louis Anteunis (BEL)

10/31 – 11/02 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Stop #3, Singapore (SGP)