High-Level International Meets For June 2024

The month of June is nearly upon us which means we have two of the most prestigious Olympic Trials meet just days away.

The highly-anticipated competitions of the U.S. Olympic Trials and the Australian Olympic Trials are the highlights of June, with the former taking place June 10th through June 15th while the latter spans June 15th through June 23rd.

On top of that, we have the European Championships overlapping U.S. Trials, with the 7-day affair offering a last-chance opportunity for the continent’s athletes to notch Paris 2024-worthy times.

Throw in the final stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour, the French Elite Championships and the Sette Colli Trophy and sleep will be hard to come by as we track all the action taking place on the journey to the Olympic Games.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

05/30 – 06/01 Serbian Open (SRB)

06/01 – 06/02 Mare Nostrom (MON)

06/05 – 06/08 Israeli Olympic Trials (ISR)

06/07 – 06/09 Slovakian National Championships (SVK)

06/08 – 06/09 Bosnia & Herzegovina Summer National Championships (BIH)

06/08 – 06/09 39th Porto International Meet (POR)

06/10 – 06/15 Australian Swimming Trials

06/12 – 06/15 Singapore National Championships (SGP)

06/12 – 06/16 Colombian National Championships

06/13 – 06/16 Czech National Championships (CZE)

06/13 – 06/16 Dutch National Championships (NED)

06/13 – 06/17 National Zong Cheng Cup (TPE)

06/15 – 06/23 U.S. Olympic Team Trials

06/15 – 06/16 Olympic Invitational Trial II (HKG)

06/16 – 06/21 French Elite Championships (FRA)

06/16 – 06/21 36th CCCAN Swimming Championships (MEX)

06/17 – 06/23 European Championships (SRB)

06/18 – 06/22 Spanish Open (ESP)

06/20 – 06/24 Bahamas National Championships (BAH)

06/21 – 06/23 Sette Colli (ITA)

06/21 – 06/23 Mel Zajac, Jr. International (CAN)