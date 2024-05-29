Gorbenko Slices More Time Off Newly-Minted Israeli National Record In 200 IM

2024 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

May 29-30, 2024

Prelims/Finals: 9 am / 5 pm local, 3 am / 11 am ET

Barcelona, Spain

LCM (50m)

Olympic Qualifying Event

Day one of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour – Barcelona brought the heat, with multiple athletes throwing down season-bests en route to grabbing some hardware.

20-year-old Anastasia Gorbenko was no exception, with the versatile star lowering her own days-old Israeli national record in the women’s 200m IM.

After barely sneaking into the final as a result of her casual 2:14.89 morning outing, Gorbenko turned on the jets for tonight’s main event, ultimately crushing a time of 2:08.55 for the gold.

That handily defeated the field as the sole sub-2:10 swimmer. Silver went to Japan’s Shiho Matsumoto while 17-year-old teammate Mio Narita rounded out the podium in 2:12.05.

Gorbenko’s 2:08.55 performance not only set a new meet record, overtaking Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu‘s standard of 2:09.07 from 2019, but it also sliced .08 off what she produced just last weekend.

There at the first stop in Canet, Gorbenko powered her way to a time of 2:08.63 for a then-new national record.

This time around, Gorbenko saved some gas on the final 50m, getting under the 31-second barrier for the first time when comparing her 3 fastest efforts in history.

Split Comparison

NEW RECORD – 2:08.55 PREVIOUS 2024 RECORD – 2:08.63 PREVIOUS 2023 RECORD – 2:09.28 27.91 27.49 27.58 32.91 32.43 32.95 37.11 37.69 37.57 30.62 31.02 31.18

In Canet, Gorbenko also turned in a new Israeli national record of 4:36.95 in the 400m IM, so we’ll see what she has in store when that event appears on the agenda tomorrow.