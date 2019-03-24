Hear All 4 Legs of Cal 400 Free Relay Break Down NCAA Record (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

400 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: Cal, 2019, 3:07.41

American Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61

Meet Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

GOLD: Cal- 3:06.96 SILVER: Michigan- 3:08.07 BRONZE: Stanford- 3:09.73 Texas- 3:10.89 Louisville- 3:11.24 Auburn- 3:11.64 Tennessee- 3:12.20 Virginia- 3:12.85

Michigan had the lead halfway after Siobhan Haughey‘s split on the 2nd leg, but Cal’s Amy Bilquistclosed the gap by half a second on the 3rd leg. It came down to Daria Pyshnenko (47.68) vs. Abbey Weitzeil on the anchor leg. Cal’s Weitzeil, still swimming with her arm wrapped up, dominated the anchor leg. She flipped in 21.43 en route to a 46.07 split, touching for Cal’s new NCAA Record of 3:06.96.

Cal’s time will not count as an American Record, as Weitzeil’s arm tape is against the rules. However, they do claim the NCAA Record, breaking it by half a second. Izzy Ivey led off for the Bears in 47.79, followed by Katie McLaughlin (46.62) and Amy Bilquist (46.48).

Michigan (3:08.07) wound up 2nd with a pair of 46s on the middle legs from Siobhan Haughey (46.44) and Catie Deloof (46.91). Freshman Maggie MacNeil dropped over half a second to lead them off in 47.04. Stanford’s Taylor Ruck ran down the field with a blistering 45.65 split to help the Cardinal (3:09.73) to 3rd place.

USC’s Louise Hansson got an early lead for the Trojans with a 47.38 leadoff. NC State (3:12.11) moved ahead with freshman Kylee Alons on the 2nd leg. Sophie Hansson held on to the Wolfpack’s lead on the 3rd leg, but USC took over on the closing leg with Laticia-Leigh Transom sealing the deal in 3:11.62.