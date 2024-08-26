Havard Women’s Swim & Dive Announces 2024-25 Schedule

Courtesy: Harvard Athletics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard Women’s Swimming and Diving unveiled today its schedule for 2024-25, with the Crimson set to compete at Blodgett Pool three times – twice in November and once in January.

Harvard opens the campaign on the road, traveling to nearby Providence, Rhode Island, for an Ivy League clash vs. Brown (Nov. 1). The Crimson will look to improve upon its 37-9 all-time record vs. the Bears when the meet begins at 4:30 p.m. ET. The next day, on Nov. 2, Harvard welcomes Boston College to Blodgett for a 2 p.m. ET non-conference showdown (ESPN+). The Crimson has defeated Eagles 11 consecutive times, but the teams have not met since Dec. 1999.

Harvard jumps back into Ivy action on Nov. 15-16, when it travels to Ithaca, New York, to face Cornell and Dartmouth. First-day competition will be held on the diving boards (3 p.m. ET), with the swimming events slated for the following day (2 p.m. ET). Six days later, the Crimson will play host to Columbia on Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Harvard enters its three-meet Ivy series with a combined all-time record of 117-6 vs. the Big Red, Big Green and Lions.

The Crimson returns to the road for the final time of the 2024 calendar year when it heads to the Minnesota Invitational. The four-day meet in Minneapolis is scheduled for Dec. 4-7 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

After pausing for the holiday season, Harvard returns to action for its Senior Day meet against Penn. The Crimson will honor its 13-member Class of 2025 on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+).

The regular-season dual-meet schedule will conclude with the yearly HYP meet, which will take place at Yale, Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Harvard, Yale and Princeton will open action on Jan. 31 with diving at 1:30 p.m. ET and swimming at 4 p.m. ET. The final day will commence at 10:30 a.m. ET with diving and end with the swim events starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The Ivy League Championships are next on the schedule for the Crimson, with the league meet slated for Feb. 19-22, at Princeton. Last season, Harvard made a late push on the final day to collect the Ivy crown, but fell short and finished in second place, marking the 21st straight time it has finished first or second at Ivies.

The Crimson will put the final touches on ’24-25 with the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships in Piscataway, New Jersey (March 10-12), before the NCAA Championships take place in Federal Way, Washington (March 19-22).

Harvard enters the new campaign led by its senior team captains Molly Hamlin, Amy Wotovich and Grace Yoon, and second-year head coach Amanda Kulik. Wotovich, meanwhile, is one of four returning athletes who competed at the 2024 NCAA Championships along with Remi Edvalson, Nina Janmyr and Anya Mostek.