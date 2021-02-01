Harvard Snags Verbal from Colorado Stars Distance Specialist Lizzie Brock

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lizzie Brock of the Colorado Stars and Cherry Creek High School has verbally committed to the application process* at Harvard University for fall 2022.

I feel so blessed and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University! It is a dream come true to continue my academic and athletic passions with such a loving and empowered group of women. I can’t thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches enough for supporting me every single day.

GO CRIMSON❣️❤️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:50.77 (1:49.57 alt-adjusted)

500 free – 4:54.90 (4:49.90 alt-adjusted)

1650 free – 17:07.08 (16:44.08 alt-adjusted)

200 back – 2:01.71

200 IM – 2:06.41 (2:05.21 alt-adjusted)

400 IM – 4:27.44 (4:22.44 alt-adjusted)

At the 2020 Colorado HS 5A State Championships, Brock helped Cherry Creek to a second-place team finish with top-four placements in the 200 free and 500 free. She also hit lifetime bests in the 200 free, 500 free and mile at the 2020 FAST Showcase in December.

Brock also competed at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, where she finished 24th in the mile (17:14.45).

Last season, now-graduated Miki Dahlke led the Crimson in the mid-distance free after winning the 2020 Ivy League title in the 200 free (1:43.78) and placing second in the 500 free (4:39.30). Helena Moreno Hernandez led the team in the distance races, going 9:47.07 in the 1000 and 16:29.22 in the mile at the Ivy League Champs.

Brock is already at top-20 speed in the mile with her lifetime best of 17:07.08, and her altitude-adjusted time of 16:44.08 would’ve been good for 12th at the 2020 Ivy League Champs. She’s also at B-final speed in the 500 free and B/C-final speed in the 200 free.

Brock joins 53.6/1:57.9 butterflier Sydney Lu in Harvard’s class of 2026.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

