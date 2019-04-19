Guy, Anderson, Wilby All Aim to Defend British Titles into Day 4 Prelims

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With the 2019 British Championships now in full motion, past British champs James Guy, Freya Anderson, and James Wilby will all look to defend their titles.

In the men’s 100 fly, James Guy claims the top spot with a 51.42, just a second off his British record of 50.67. Guy did not swim the event in 2018, however, Guy did snag the 2017 title the year before.

Once again out of prelims is multi-time British champion Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, who has given up her 3rd place seed in the 100 free. O’Connor won gold in the 100 free during the 2016 British Championships. It is now questionable whether or not O’Connor is present at the meet or is saving up for her more dominant swims, the 100 breast and 200 IM, which will be swum later in the championships.

Peering into the 100 free, Freya Anderson comes in as the defending champ in the event with the top seed time of 53.61. Earlier in the meet, the 18-year-old struck gold in the 200 free and bronze in the 50 free.

In the men’s 200 breast, James Lewis and Archie Goodburn are off the heat sheets. However, staying put to face-off once again are 2018 champion James Wilby and 2018 runner-up Ross Murdoch. The pair come in the event nearly three-tenths apart, with Wilby leading the seeds in a 2:08.05 while Murdoch has a 2:08.32.

In 2018, Wilby defeated Murdoch by 2 full seconds with a 2:12.02. In 2017, however, Murdoch emerged victorious with a 2:09.15. Murdoch also comes in as the current British record holder with a 2:07.30, set all the way back at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

It will be anyone’s race to win in the women’s 200 back. Leading the seeds is Jessica Fullalove with a 2:10.45, followed closely behind by Charlotte Evans (2:11.39), Chloe Golding (2:11.40), and Kathryn Greenslade (2:11.67). Fullalove comes in as the 100 back runner-up while Greenslade defeated Fullalove for the 2018 bronze medal in the 200 back. Golding was also member of the 2018 open final while Evans bumped Golding out of the 100 back open final.