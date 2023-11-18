Gretchen Walsh Drops Fastest 100 Free Split in History; Nocentini Catches Fire

2023 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

Unsurprisingly, the Virginia women ran away with the 400 free relay to close out the 2023 Tennessee Invitational. The defending NCAA champs and American and NCAA record holders blazed a 3:07.60 to lead 2nd place Tennessee by over six seconds. That’s 3.58 seconds faster than they were in this relay last season, where they also won in dominating fashion.

Jasmine Nocentini is the newcomer to this relay, replacing Kate Douglass on the lead-off leg. She stepped up to the occasion, dropping 1.01 seconds from her best time for a speedy 46.75. Though she scratched her individual events at this meet, Nocentini has proved herself to be a valuable asset to the Cavaliers’ relays. Nocentini is a transfer from Northwestern, where she didn’t finish the season due to a shoulder injury, and from Florida International University before that.

Even without Douglass, who decided not to use her fifth year of NCAA eligibility, the Virginia women look to be in a strong position to vie for their fourth straight national title. Douglass went three-for-three in individual races and was a key contributor in four of Virginia’s winning relays. Other programs might falter after losing their biggest star, but Virginia is chock full of them to the point where it doesn’t even seem to matter.

Maxine Parker (48.33) and Alex Walsh (47.34) were solid on the second and fourth legs, though they’ve both been faster. As a reminder, we’re only halfway through the season. Last year, Parker and Walsh were 49.19 and 47.70 on this relay respectively, dropping to 47.04 and 46.58 by NCAAs.

On the third leg, Gretchen Walsh blazed a 45.18 to establish the fastest rolling 100 yard free split in history, just surpassing Maggie Mac Neil’s 45.26 from the 2023 SEC Championships. The difference came in the front half, where she was out in 21.14 compared to Mac Neil’s 21.35. Mac Neil closed slightly faster in 23.91 to Walsh’s 24.04.

Fastest 100 Yard Freestyle Splits on Rolling Starts:

45.18 – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, 2023 Tennessee Invitational 45.26 – Maggie Mac Neil, LSU, 2023 SEC Championships 45.45 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2015 NCAA Championships 45.47 – Simone Manuel, Stanford, 2018 NCAA Championships 45.65 – Taylor Ruck, Stanford, 2019 NCAA Championships 45.74 – Mallory Comerford, Louisville, 2018 NCAA Championships 45.77 – Abbey Weitzeil, Cal, 2020 Pac-12 Championships

That caps off a stellar meet for Gretchen Walsh, who earlier in the session swam the fastest 100 yard butterfly in history, though it won’t be ratified as an American or US Open record due to it being swam in the final of the 100 free.