TCU Men and Missouri Women Top Team Standings At Mizzou Invite (Day 3 Recap)

2023 Mizzou Invitational

November 15-17, 2023

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri

SCY (25 yards)

The Mizzou Invitational closed out tonight with the 1650, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 freestyle relay.

The 1650 went to Mizzou’s Jane Smith and BYU’s Darwin Anderson. Smith, a senior, clocked a season best time 16:25.69 to clear the field by well over ten seconds. She was also over ten seconds under what she posted at this meet a year ago.

The men’s event was slightly closer, with Anderson winning over his teammate Abe Barragan by just under four seconds. Anderson’s swim marked a personal best by about 13 seconds, while Barragan was just off his own.

Also adding individual wins for the Cougars on the men’s side was Jordan Tiffany and Brad Prolo. Tiffany went three-for-three on his individual events with a final victory in the 100 free (42.60), while Prolo took down his own school record en route to winning the 200 fly (1:41.80).

Tiffany was also the anchor leg (42.04) of BYU’s winning 400 freestyle relay, where he joined Luigi Riva, Abraham Zimmerman, and Joshua Reed to log a 2:52.27.

The Mizzou men picked up victories in the 200 back and 200 breast. Mikolaj Malec dominated the 200 backstroke in 1:43.03, which is over a second faster than he was at this time a year ago. The 200 breast went to Will Goodwin, who secured his second individual title of the meet with a season best of 1:54.41.

On the women’s side, Sierra Smith and Taylor Williams added an individual victory each for the Mizzou. Smith took the 100 free in a season best time of 48.98, while Williams completed her sweep of the butterfly events with a personal best time in the 200 fly (1:55.98).

Smith and Williams teamed up with Zara Zallen and Francesca Smith in the 400 freestyle relay (3:15.65). The fastest split of the event belonged to Smith, who logged a 48.54 on the anchor leg.

Christie Chue from Florida International won her third individual event in the 200 breast. She stopped the clock at 2:08.95, which is just a few tenths off her personal best set at NCAAs this past March.

Rounding out the individual winners for the women was BYU’s Emma Marusakova, who claimed the top spot in the 200 backstroke in 1:57.66. Her swim knocked a second of her previous best from last season’s conference meet.

Final Team Scores:

Women:

Mizzou – 1050 TCU – 837 Florida International – 559 BYU – 521.5 Kansas – 447.5 San Jose State – 262 Lindenwood – 168

Men: