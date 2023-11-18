Minna Abraham Breaks USC 200 Free Record, 2nd in the Nation

2023 TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL

November 15-18, 2023 (10 am/6 pm CT)

Austin, Texas

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

SCY (25 Yards)

Prelims: 10 am (CT) / 6 pm (CT)

Results

USC first-year Minna Abraham blazed a 1:41.38 to win the 200 free at the 2023 Texas Invite, setting a new best time and breaking Louise Hansson’s team record (1:41.81). The time also would have won NCAAs last year ahead of Taylor Ruck (1:42.36). Abraham is now ranked 2nd in the nation behind Gretchen Walsh, who dropped a 1:41.32 earlier this week at the Tennessee Invite.

This was only Abraham’s fifth time swimming the yards version of the event, who represents Hungary internationally. Her previous best stood at 1:43.35 from USC’s dual against ASU earlier this month. Before this week, that time led the nation. She also split 1:41.52 anchoring USC’s winning 800 free relay earlier this meet, indicating she could have more to give on that relay when it comes to the end of the season.

Comparing splits from a few of her previous swims, Abraham really attacked the front half. Her previous best only had a 0.23 second difference between her last three splits, while her swim tonight had 0.94. If she can hold on a bit more in the last 50 like she did in her other swims, Abraham could be knocking on the door of a 1:40, a feat which only nine women have achieved.

Abraham, Texas Invite (Finals) Abraham, Texas Invite (relay start) Abraham, USC vs ASU 50 23.23 22.82 23.81 100 48.81 (25.58) 48.79 (25.97) 50.20 (26.39) 150 1:14.86 (26.05) 1:51.11 (26.32) 1:16.82 (26.62) 200 1:41.38 (26.52) 1:41.52 (26.41) 1:43.35 (26.53)

Abraham was the silver medalist in the 200 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM at the 8th FINA World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru. She also earned a gold medal leading off Hungary’s 400 free relay.

Earlier in the meet, Abraham swam the 200 IM, winning the consolation final in 1:55.78. Tomorrow she will take on the 100 free, where she is seeded 3rd with a 48.65.