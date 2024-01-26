Great Britain Names Women’s Water Polo Squad For 2024 World Championships

Courtesy: British Swimming
The Great Britain women’s water polo team that will end more than a decade away from global competition has been named ahead of next month’s World Aquatics Championships in Doha.
A group of 13 players has been chosen to represent the nation at the event, 11 years on from their last appearance at the World Championships in Barcelona in 2013.
All 13 athletes were part of the team that placed seventh at the European Championships in Eindhoven earlier this month after a stunning campaign.
Their final quarter turnaround against Croatia in the seventh-eighth classification fixture meant they ended as one of the top three finishers outside of those that had already qualified for the World Championships to secure the final spot in Doha.
Captain Kathy Rodgers will lead the team into their Worlds return at the Aspire Dome in what will be a momentous occasion for the sport in this country.
Alongside her will be Lily Turner – fresh from her four goals in that crucial victory against Croatia – and Toula Falvey, who will lead the British attack in Qatar after top scoring for the team in Eindhoven with 16.
Great Britain have been drawn in Group D in Qatar alongside 2023 World Championship bronze medallists Italy, Worlds ever-presents Canada and South Africa – who have already booked their place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.
GB’s official return to the World Championships pool will be against the Italians on Sunday 4th February before taking on Canada (6th February) and South Africa (8th February) to close out the group stage.
Competing at the World Championships marks another step towards returning to the top level at the sport and a top-three finish in the group will guarantee a place in the top 12 at the event – one position higher than the team managed in Barcelona 11 years ago.
Ahead of the event Great Britain’s head coach, Nick Buller, is excited for the challenge and is hopeful that the team can make more history in Doha.
He said: “We are really looking forward to the challenge of competing at the World Championships for the first time in 11 years. In 2013 GB women finished 13th at the World Championships in Barcelona and we have set ourselves the ambitious target of improving on that.”
Buller will be joined on the British bench by his assistant Peggy Etiebet who brings Worlds experience to the British team after being a part of the GB squad that competed in 2013.
Great Britain’s water polo squad for the 2024 Women’s World Water Polo Championships in Doha, Qatar (4-16 February 2024):
- Katie Brown, City of Liverpool
- Annie Clapperton (VC), LUC Metropole Waterpolo
- Katy Cutler, Bogliasco 1951
- Toula Falvey, Club Natacio Sant Feliu
- Vicki Hawkins, Sandwell, Cheltenham, City of Coventry
- Sophie Jackson, City of Manchester
- Niamh Moloney, Otter/Dunfermline WPC
- Amelia Peters, City of Sheffield
- Alex Robinson, Rotherham Metro
- Kathy Rogers (C), CN Catalunya
- Brooke Tafazolli, City of Manchester
- Lily Turner, Ethnikos Piraeus
- Lotte van Wingerden, Otter