Great Britain Names Women’s Water Polo Squad For 2024 World Championships

A group of 13 players has been chosen to represent the nation at the event, 11 years on from their last appearance at the World Championships in Barcelona in 2013.

All 13 athletes were part of the team that placed seventh at the European Championships in Eindhoven earlier this month after a stunning campaign.

Their final quarter turnaround against Croatia in the seventh-eighth classification fixture meant they ended as one of the top three finishers outside of those that had already qualified for the World Championships to secure the final spot in Doha.

Captain Kathy Rodgers will lead the team into their Worlds return at the Aspire Dome in what will be a momentous occasion for the sport in this country.

Alongside her will be Lily Turner – fresh from her four goals in that crucial victory against Croatia – and Toula Falvey, who will lead the British attack in Qatar after top scoring for the team in Eindhoven with 16.

Great Britain have been drawn in Group D in Qatar alongside 2023 World Championship bronze medallists Italy, Worlds ever-presents Canada and South Africa – who have already booked their place at this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

GB’s official return to the World Championships pool will be against the Italians on Sunday 4th February before taking on Canada (6th February) and South Africa (8th February) to close out the group stage.

Competing at the World Championships marks another step towards returning to the top level at the sport and a top-three finish in the group will guarantee a place in the top 12 at the event – one position higher than the team managed in Barcelona 11 years ago.