Glory Days – Four Amigos Reunite by Jim Dickson (Record Holder)

Courtesy: Jim Dickson

Well, here we are–The 4 Amigos – still holding an Northern Virginia Swim League record 11-12 Boys 100YD medley relay set in the summer of 1963.

Backstroke – Roger “Ram Jet” Russell

Breaststroke – Roger “Boomer” Williams

Butterfly — Jimmy “The Jet” Dickson

Freestyle – Steve “Supersonic” Mason

Roger Russell lives in Centerville, Virginia. He is retired from a stellar career in computer engineering.

Roger Williams from Carmel, California, is as an entrepreneur – as in many businesses (all legal).

Jimmy Dickson lives in Bridgewater, Virginia. I am still working as a criminal defense lawyer in Harrisonburg. I hope to retire at the end of the year.

Steve Mason lives in Haymarket, Virginia, and is a construction contractor.

Now, let me tell you about our relay team. It is a most unusual team –but true true true —- our breaststroker, Roger “Boomer” Williams, is by far our fastest guy. When we swam in 2015, I think Boomer’s split was high 14 or very low 15 seconds. The rest of us were friendly with 20 seconds.

We were going to do the rematch last summer but Boomer could not get here from California, so we said let’s just keep training and do it in 2019 and get it done before we all hit 70 (70 being an unforeseeable frontier). The 60th anniversary of the swim team is this summer.

We take this very seriously. We know that all Vienna Woods Warriors expect us to do our duty.

We know that we are members of the Vienna Woods alumni who have a rendezvous with destiny.

We are not asking what the Vienna Woods alumni can do for us,

we are asking what we can do for you.

Win, Rocky, Win— is our motto.

The Miracle on Ice will become The Miracle in the Water.

We want this to be Our Finest Hour.

So, the 4 Amigos are hoping a whole lot of you all will come and support us July 13, 2019, for the Rematch Swim after the A meet at Vienna Woods Swim Club. Afterwards we lick our chops and chow down at a swim team reunion picnic.

High Ho, Amigos, Away!

Jimmy Dickson

Swimmer / Coach of the 4 Amigos