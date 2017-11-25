Glenn Kaye Inducted into Florida’s Broward County Sports Hall of Fame

Seasoned Florida high school coach and international club coach, Glenn Kaye added another Hall of Fame induction to his list on October 24th, when he was inducted to the Broward County Sports Hall of Fame in South Florida. Kaye grew up in Broward County, graduating from South Broward High School, attending Broward Community College, and later attending the University of South Florida. Kaye went on to coach at Nova High, McArthur High, and his old school, South Broward High during his high school coaching tenure.

At Nova High School, Kaye coached his teams to 7 state championships, as well as 5 water polo titles. In his high school career, he coached 141 All-American swimmers, and 27 All-American Water Polo players. Kaye was named the Florida Athletic Coaches Association “Coach of the Year” 7 times. The National High School Athletic Coaches Association named Glenn Kaye the “National Coach of the Year” in 1985. Kaye was inducted into the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1995.

During 1994-1995, Glenn Kaye coached the Trojan Swimming club of Dublin, Ireland. During that short time, Kaye coached 15 Irish National Swimming champions.

Today, Kaye resides in The Villages, Florida, where he coaches a Masters team.