Sanchez & Zamorano Wrangle Up 2 Wins Apiece In Barcelona

2017 SPANISH WINTER SC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 of the 61st Spanish Winter Short Course National Championships continued in Barcelona with the meet’s standout swimmers Marc Sanchez and Africa Zamorano continuing to make a statement. After having already collected multiple wins through day 2, both athletes scored an additional 2 golds tonight.

The national record holder Sanchez started with the 200m freestyle, clocking a mark of 1:45.03 to win by over 1 1/2 seconds. However, his time fell short of the RFEN-mandated qualifying time of 1:44.03 for the 2017 European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen.

Sanchez came close to another Copenhagen-worthy time in the men’s 200m IM, where he took the meet title in a mark of 1:56.66. Although he won again by a solid margin of over 2 seconds, he fell short of the qualifying time of 1:55.77 needed for the main event in December.

As for Zamorano, the Spaniard was able to take the women’s 100m backstroke in the only sub-minute outing of the field. Stopping the clock at 59.65, Zamorano took gold, but was well-off of the qualifying standard of 57.84.

Zamorano also made her presence known in the 200m IM, where she took the win in a time of 2:11.16, just short of the Copenhagen-qualifying mark of 2:10.69. Of note, Olympic gold medalist Mireia Belmonte was slated to be in the women’s 200m IM field, but was a no-show during this morning’s prelims.

Additional Winners on Day 3:

Melani Costa Schmid registered a winning 200m freestyle mark just .33 outside of the qualifying standard. 1:56.58 is what Schmid produced tonight for gold.

National record holder Jessica Vall topped the women's 100m breaststroke field tonight in a mark of 1:05.81, a time .18 outside of the 1:05.63 Euro Championships standard.

The men's 100m backstroke field saw Jorge Martin win in a mark of 53.44, while Omar Ahmed took the gold in the men's 50m butterfly (23.62).

Lidon Munoz raced the fastest women's 50m butterfly time of 27.01 for gold tonight.

Below are the RFEN-qualifying standards for Copenhagen: