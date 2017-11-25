Sanchez & Zamorano Wrangle Up 2 Wins Apiece In Barcelona

2017 SPANISH WINTER SC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 23rd-26th, 2017
- Barcelona, Spain
- 25m (short course meters)
- Day 1 Recap
- Day 2 Recap
- Live results
Day 3 of the 61st Spanish Winter Short Course National Championships continued in Barcelona with the meet’s standout swimmers Marc Sanchez and Africa Zamorano continuing to make a statement. After having already collected multiple wins through day 2, both athletes scored an additional 2 golds tonight.
The national record holder Sanchez started with the 200m freestyle, clocking a mark of 1:45.03 to win by over 1 1/2 seconds. However, his time fell short of the RFEN-mandated qualifying time of 1:44.03 for the 2017 European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen.
Sanchez came close to another Copenhagen-worthy time in the men’s 200m IM, where he took the meet title in a mark of 1:56.66. Although he won again by a solid margin of over 2 seconds, he fell short of the qualifying time of 1:55.77 needed for the main event in December.
As for Zamorano, the Spaniard was able to take the women’s 100m backstroke in the only sub-minute outing of the field. Stopping the clock at 59.65, Zamorano took gold, but was well-off of the qualifying standard of 57.84.
Zamorano also made her presence known in the 200m IM, where she took the win in a time of 2:11.16, just short of the Copenhagen-qualifying mark of 2:10.69. Of note, Olympic gold medalist Mireia Belmonte was slated to be in the women’s 200m IM field, but was a no-show during this morning’s prelims.
Additional Winners on Day 3:
- Melani Costa Schmid registered a winning 200m freestyle mark just .33 outside of the qualifying standard. 1:56.58 is what Schmid produced tonight for gold.
- National record holder Jessica Vall topped the women’s 100m breaststroke field tonight in a mark of 1:05.81, a time .18 outside of the 1:05.63 Euro Championships standard.
- The men’s 100m backstroke field saw Jorge Martin win in a mark of 53.44, while Omar Ahmed took the gold in the men’s 50m butterfly (23.62).
- Lidon Munoz raced the fastest women’s 50m butterfly time of 27.01 for gold tonight.
Below are the RFEN-qualifying standards for Copenhagen:
