German 400 free relay lowers 21-year-old national record at SC Worlds

2018 FINA Short Course World Championships

* the final night of finals will be one hour earlier, starting at 6:00 pm local and 5:00 am ET

The German 4x100m freestyle relay improved a 21-year-old national record in a time of 3:34,31. Annika Bruhn, Reva Foos, Jessica Steiger and Marie Pietruschka finished sixth overall in prelims.

The former record was set in 1997 at the SC World Championships in 3:34,69 and it was a European Record at this time. Simone Osygus, Antje Buschschulte, Katrin Meissner and Sandra Völker won the silver medal in Göteborg, the venue of the 1997 SC Worlds.

Annika Bruhn led the German relay today in Hangzhou with a time of 53,81, followed by Reva Foos (53,91), Jessica Steiger (53,50) and Marie Pietruschka (53,09).