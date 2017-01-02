Georgia Divers Ready For Tennessee Invite

The Georgia divers will kick off the 2017 portion of the schedule this week in the Tennessee Diving Invitational at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville.

The invitational is slated for Tuesday through Thursday. Men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter competitions will take place on Tuesday, followed by men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter on Wednesday. The preliminaries will start at 11:30 a.m., with the top 12 competitors to square off immediately in the finals. The single-round platform event will be Thursday at 11 a.m.

Live results can be found at DiveMeets.com.

The meet will feature more than 90 divers from 14 schools. Georgia will get first-hand looks at divers from Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas and South Carolina before next month’s SEC Championship, which also will be held in Knoxville.

“We are looking at this as a meet to help us get back in the swing of things,” Georgia diving coach Dan Laak said. “Our Christmas training went pretty well, and we’re all excited about getting the chance to compete again for the first time in a month. This meet has some quality teams, including the ones from the SEC, so this will help us know where we stand heading into the second half of the season.”

The Georgia women’s swimming team will entertain Arkansas on Thursday at 4 p.m. Admission to Gabrielsen Natatorium inside the Ramsey Center is free.​