Edgewood Jumps 25 Spots in 1st WISCA Rank of 2017

The boys of Madison Edgewood jumped 25 spots to #2 in the first Wisconsin high school swimming rankings of the new year. That’s in Division 2, where Monona Grove still leads, and Madison Memorial remains atop the Division 1 rankings.

The ranks haven’t changed much, with only a handful of holiday invites tweaking the format since the previous ranks were released. In Division 1 (for the state’s biggest schools), Madison Memorial is still #1, chasing a 7th-consecutive state title. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial – the last team to beat Madison Memorial at state, doing so in 2010 – remains #2 after jumping 16 spots last week.

In Division 2 (for the state’s smaller schools), Monona Grove is still at the top despite missing the title at the Sauk Prairie Co-op Invite by 11 points. The host Sauk Prairie won that meet, currently ranking #7 in Division 1.

Madison Edgewood, which finished 6th of the 6 teams in that invite, made a huge leap to #2 in Division 2. The Sauk Prairie meet was pretty loaded, featuring Division 1’s #6 (Neenah) and#7 (Sauk Prairie) teams, plus Division 2’s #1 (Monona Grove), #2 (Edgewood), #4 (McFarland) and #6 (Ashwaubenon) teams.

Weekly polls are computer generated at midnight each Sunday and based on the Top Times. Individuals are scored in their top two scoring events only.

Points are awarded as follows

Individuals: 1st=30 pts. / 30th=1 point (1 point increments)

Relays: 1st=60 pts. / 30th=2 points (2 point increments)

Division 1 Top 10

1 Madison Memorial 540 pts

2 Waukesha South-Catholic Memo 528 pts

3 Arrowhead 504 pts

4 Madison West 464 pts

5 Middleton 453 pts

6 Neenah up 2 313 pts

7 Sauk Prairie Co-op 300 pts

8 Bay Port new listing 267 pts

9 Eau Claire Memorial-North down 3 266 pts

10 Hudson down 1 218 pts

Division 2 Top 10

1 Monona Grove 688 pts

2 Madison Edgewood up 25 396 pts

3 Nicolet down 1 386 pts

4 McFarland 339 pts

5 Deforest down 2 321 pts

6 Ashwaubenon new listing 315 pts

7 Baraboo 283 pts

8 Elkhorn Area down 3 273 pts

9 Fort Atkinson down 1 244 pts