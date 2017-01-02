Edgewood Jumps 25 Spots in 1st WISCA Rank of 2017

The boys of Madison Edgewood jumped 25 spots to #2 in the first Wisconsin high school swimming rankings of the new year. That’s in Division 2, where Monona Grove still leads, and Madison Memorial remains atop the Division 1 rankings.
The ranks haven’t changed much, with only a handful of holiday invites tweaking the format since the previous ranks were released. In Division 1 (for the state’s biggest schools), Madison Memorial is still #1, chasing a 7th-consecutive state title. Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial – the last team to beat Madison Memorial at state, doing so in 2010 – remains #2 after jumping 16 spots last week.
In Division 2 (for the state’s smaller schools), Monona Grove is still at the top despite missing the title at the Sauk Prairie Co-op Invite by 11 points. The host Sauk Prairie won that meet, currently ranking #7 in Division 1.
Madison Edgewood, which finished 6th of the 6 teams in that invite, made a huge leap to #2 in Division 2. The Sauk Prairie meet was pretty loaded, featuring Division 1’s #6 (Neenah) and#7 (Sauk Prairie) teams, plus Division 2’s #1 (Monona Grove), #2 (Edgewood), #4 (McFarland) and #6 (Ashwaubenon) teams.
Weekly polls are computer generated at midnight each Sunday and based on the Top Times. Individuals are scored in their top two scoring events only.
Points are awarded as follows
Individuals: 1st=30 pts. / 30th=1 point (1 point increments)
Relays: 1st=60 pts. / 30th=2 points (2 point increments)
Division 1 Top 10
