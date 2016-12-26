Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial Co-Op Vaults to #2 in Latest WI Rankings

  Braden Keith | December 26th, 2016

The boys’ swimming & diving team from Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial vaulted not only into the top 10 of the latest Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches’ Association high school rankings in the latest version, released late Sunday evening, but jumped all the way to 2nd place. The team is a co-op between the public Waukesha South and private Catholic Memorial that last won a Division I (big school) state title in Wisconsin in 2010, and came out 6th last season.

The jump comes after a very fast start to the season for WS/MC. So far this year, they’ve beaten #3 Arrowhead, a conference rival, in a dual meet, and then victored in last week’s Waukesha-tri-meet with a thunderous victory over the North/KM/Pewaukee co-op and West/Mukwonago co-op.

They sit 2nd in the latest rankings behind only Madison Memorial – an overwhelming favorite to repeat as state champions after finishing 112 points ahead of their next-closest competitors from Madison West (314-202) last season.

Division 2 had a big leap of its own, as the Elkhorn Area High boys jumped 9 spots from 11th to 2nd in the latest rankings.

Weekly polls are computer generated at midnight each Sunday and based on the Top Times. Individuals are scored in their top two scoring events only.

Points are awarded as follows
Individuals: 1st=30 pts. / 30th=1 point (1 point increments)
Relays: 1st=60 pts. / 30th=2 points (2 point increments)

Division I Top 10:

1
Madison Memorial
565 pts
2
Waukesha South-Catholic Memo
550 pts
3
Arrowhead
518 pts
4
Madison West
490 pts
5
Middleton
474 pts
6
Sauk Prairie Co-op
277 pts
7
Eau Claire Memorial-North
277 pts
8
Neenah
276 pts
9
Hudson
230 pts
10
Verona Area-Mount Horeb
210 pts

Division 2

1
Monona Grove
746 pts
2
Nicolet
413 pts
3
Deforest
380 pts
4
McFarland
373 pts
5
Elkhorn Area
360 pts
6
River Falls
300 pts
7
Baraboo
297 pts
8
Fort Atkinson
280 pts
9
Rhinelander
228 pts
10
Pulaski
207 pts

 

