Georgetown Adds Two Graduate Transfers for 2023-2024

Georgetown has added two graduate transfers to their roster next season, one on the men’s side and one on the women’s. Lindsey Wagner joins the women’s team and Trent Burr joins the men’s.

Wagner joins the women’s team after spending four years at Yale. At the 2022 Ivy League Championships, Wagner scored 70 individual points. She finished third in the 100 back (54.36), fifth in the 100 free (49.89), and ninth in the 50 free (23.12).

In her senior season, Wagner scored 56 individual points at the Ivy League Championships as she finished third in the 100 back (53.63), ninth in the 50 free (22.82), and 17th in the 200 back (2:00.61). She also swam on four of the team’s relays.

Her best SCY times are:

100 back: 53.35

200 back: 1:59.33

50 free: 22.82

100 free: 49.85

Wagner is a huge pickup for Georgetown, who finished third at the 2023 Big East Championships. Her best times would have won the 100 back, 50 free, and 100 free this past season. In addition, her best time in the 200 back would have been fifth.

The Georgetown finished third at Big East’s this past season with 1266 points, only 51 points behind second place Connecticut. Notably, Wagner’s potential of three individual wins would bring in 96 individual points. Wagner also has the potential to be a huge boost to Georgetown’s relays. She would have been the fastest 50 freestyle this past season by 0.5 seconds, the fastest 100 freestyle by 0.5 seconds, and the fastest 100 backstroker by 1.9 seconds.

Burr arrives to Georgetown after spending his undergraduate career at LaSalle in Philadelphia. In his sophomore season, he finished 14th in the 200 back at the A-10 Championships swimming a 1:53.01 in finals. He also was 15th in the 100 back in a 51.33.

His best SCY times are:

100 back: 49.80

200 back: 1:51.34

100 fly: 49.66

The Georgetown men won the 2023 Big East Title, beating Xavier by 11 points. Burr’s best times would have made the A final in the 100 back as well as the B final of the 100 fly and 200 back. The team’s top backstorker John McEachern is a rising junior this fall.