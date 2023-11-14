Gannon Head Swimming & Diving Head Coach Jacqueline Michalski Steps Down

Courtesy: Gannon Sports

Jacqueline Michalski has announced her resignation as the Gannon head swimming and diving coach after four-plus seasons at the helm to pursue other professional opportunities, it was announced Wednesday evening.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 2022-23 season in which the men’s team placed second at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships. The men set 11 school records in 2022-23. Meanwhile, the women’s team recorded a series of school records and placed fourth at the conference championships.

Prior to last year, Michalski guided the men’s team to three consecutive third-place team finishes at the PSAC Championships (2020, 2021, and 2022).

Individually, Michalski helped 2019-20 PSAC Swimmer of the Year Brent Benedict qualify for the NCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships. She also coached swimmer Silvija Taraska, who qualified for the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in both 2020 and 2021, as well as 2020-2021 PSAC Freshman of the Year Francesca Nemetz (Greensburg, Pa./Hempfield Area) .

Prior to Gannon, Michalski served as the head coach at NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois for five seasons and coached at NCAA Division I St. Francis (Pa.) for two seasons.