Futures Qualifier Edward Kim Verbally Commits to the U.S. Air Force Academy for Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Futures qualifier Edward Kim of Los Angeles, California, has verbally committed to the United States Air Force Academy for the fall of 2025. Kim trains with Rose Bowl Aquatics while attending Loyola High School. He announced his commitment in a social media post:

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the United States Air Force Academy, where I will continue my academic and athletic career. A huge thank you to my mom, Coach Andrew, Coach Hector, Coach Kevin, Coach Gibby for being a part of this journey with me and thank you to Coach Clayton for making this possible. Go Falcons!”

Kim’s current teammate, Gavin Santoso, will also be joining the military. Santoso will be attending the U.S. Military Academy (Army) at West Point to continue his athletic and academic career in the fall of 2025. Kim’s older brother William Kim committed to swim for the U.S. Military Academy during his freshman year in the fall of 2022, however he only competed with the team through December.

Kim swam four individual events at the Futures Championship Sacramento LCM this summer, walking away with two new personal best times. His new personal best of 2:07.16 in the 200 fly qualified him for next year’s Future Championship, along with his 200 IM time of 2:11.27. His new best 100 fly time of 56.35 will allow him to compete in the Speedo Junior National Championships next summer.

The high school senior was a two-time finalist at the CIF-SS Division I Championship SCY this year, placing 5th in the 100 fly (49.12) and 6th in the 100 breast (55.90). He anchored the 200 free relay, leading the team to first place (1:22.57) alongside teammates Andrew Brown, Ray Liu, and Santoso. He led off his team’s 400 free relay, swimming a best time of 46.04. The team clenched 5th place at 3:04.81.

Best Times SCY:

100 fly – 48.97

200 fly – 1:50.19

50 breast – 26.16

100 breast – 55.90

200 breast – 2:02.86

200 free – 1:41.94

200 back – 1:58.92

The Air Force Falcons took fifth place at this year’s Western Athletic Conference Championships, with a total of three podium finishes. Tommy Nagle took third in both the 100 breast and 200 breast, swimming two new best times of 53.68 and 1:56.59. Camden Swigart secured 3rd in the 400 IM, touching in a personal best time of 3:50.40.

Kim is already projected to be a powerhouse member of the team. His current 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 breast times would rank fastest on the Falcons so far this season.

Kim will swim alongside Keoni Li, Jonas Dark, Matthew Doty, and Dylan Ferguson in the fall of 2025. The group of men are all versatile swimmers, bringing a well-rounded class to the Air Force.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.