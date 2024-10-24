Wisconsin State Champion Carter Jewell Verbally Commits to University of Wisconsin (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wisconsin state champion Carter Jewell has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin, Madison, for the fall of 2025. Jewell currently trains with the Waukesha Express Swim Team while attending Muskego High School. He took to social media to announce his commitment:

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. Thank you to my parents for supporting me my whole life as well as Coach Blaine, Wes, and Dan for shaping my swim career. Thank you to the amazing coaching staff at Wisconsin for helping me through my recruiting process I am thrilled to have this opportunity at an amazing program. It’s dudes time! On, Wisconsin! 🦡🦡🔴⚪️”

The high school senior was a two-time finalist at the WIAA Division 1 State Championship meet in February, placing 1st in the 500 free (4:25.75), setting a new best time by 6.13 seconds. Jewell clenched second in the 200 free, for a best time of 1:37.86. He led his team to 8th out of 24 in the 400 free relay, with a personal best time of 45.35.

Over the summer, Jewell competed in the NCSA Summer Championships Long Course in Indianapolis, where he swam a personal best in the 100 free (51.90), 50 breast (29.88), and 100 breast (1:04.01). His 100 free and 100 breast times qualify him for the upcoming Speedo Winter Junior Championship West in December.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 21.74

100 free – 45.35

200 free – 1:37.86

500 free – 4:25.75

100 breast – 56.90

200 breast – 2:08.94

Jewell was the highest-scoring male in the WIAA Division I Sectional meet this February. He placed 1st in the 200 free and 500 free, and helped his team take 2nd in the 200 free relay (1:28.23) and 1st in the 400 free relay (3:13.23).

His head coach at Waukesha Express, Blaine Carlson, also swam for the University of Wisconsin, Madison. While in college, Carlson was a four-time record holder and a finalist in the Big Ten Conference. In 1990, he was a two-time silver medal winner at the United States Olympic Festival, and was later ranked top 60 in the world.

Compared to Wisconsin-Madison’s rankings for this current season, Jewell’s best 500 free time would place him as the second-fastest on the team, behind current senior Yigit Aslan who will graduate by the time Jewell begins training. His 100 free time would rank him third on the team, and his 200 free time ranks him fourth.

The Badgers are in the Big Ten Conference. Current junior Taiko Torepe-Ormsby led the team to a 4th place finish at this year’s B1G Championship, placing 1st in the 50 free (18.76), 2nd in the 100 free (42.10) and 17th in the 100 fly (46.37). Torepe-Ormsby represented New Zealand at the Paris Olympics, placing 19th in the 50 free (22.01).



Jewell will swim alongside European Junior Championships qualifier Adam Graham, breaststroker Drew Daerthofner, and butterfly Enzo Solitario for a well-rounded class of 2029.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.