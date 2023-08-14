Funkita Releases Period-Proof Swimwear In Several Popular Prints

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

Popular Australian swimwear brand Funkita has released brand new period-proof swimwear in some of their favorite and most popular prints. Styles include the Diamond Secure One Piece, based on the Diamond Back One Piece which offers double bind straps, moderate rear coverage and additional front lining.

The Strapped Secure One Piece is based on the trendy Strapped In One Piece style with straps that crisscross down your back and a higher-cut leg. Based on the Single Strap One Piece, the popular Swim Secure One Piece gives you greater freedom of movement with thinner shoulder straps.

True to the brand’s name, the collection of period-proof swimwear is full of bright and Funky prints including Cosmos, Blue Bird, Night Cat, Hugo Weave, Paper Cut, Splatter Attack and Tarzanny Pants.

Funkita’s period-proof line of swimwear includes discreet and absorbent gusset padding to offer light flow protection while on your period so you can swim feeling secure all month in your favorite Funkitas!

Funkita has released brand new period-proof swimwear in all-time favorite prints.



