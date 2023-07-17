Fullerton Sectionals Closes Out With 15yo Iris Kim Clocking an 8:58.19 in the 800 Free

2023 CA/NV SPEEDO SECTIONALS – FULLERTON

July 13-16, 2023

Janet Evans Swim Complex, Fullerton, CA

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile “2023 CA/NV Speedo Sectional”



The 2023 Summer Sectional in Fullerton, CA has ended. The final day of racing at the Janet Evans Swim Complex featured the 200 IM, 50 free, women’s 800 free, and men’s 1500 free individually.

As they did the entire weekend, Scarlet Aquatics from New Jersey swam exceptionally well on Sunday. 15-year-old Iris Kim capped off an awesome meet with a win in the women’s 800 free, tearing to a new personal best of 8:58.19. Kim’s previous best in the event was a 9:06.11, which she swam in May of 2022. The performance last night not only marked her first time under 9:00 in the event, she also picked up the Summer Junior Nationals cut (8:58.69) with the swim.

Another Scarlet Aquatics swimmer, Kate Hurst, earned a new Summer Juniors cut as well. Hurst, 17, came in 2nd in the women’s 200 IM with a huge swim of 2:19.67. She entered the meet with a personal best of 2:21.38, which she established last summer. In addition to being her first time under 2:20 in the event, Hurst blew away the Junior cut of 2:20.99 with her swim. Hurst was fantastic coming home last night, throwing down a huge 30.53 on the freestyle 50.

Winning the women’s 200 IM last night was Arizona State post grad Chloe Isleta, 25, who clocked a 2:17.62 to earn her victory.

The women’s 50 free saw Riverside Aquatics Association 15-year-old Ava De Anda win in a new personal best of 26.17. The swim clipped De Anda’s previous best of 26.23, which she swam at the Richard Quick Invitational at the end of June.

In the men’s 1500 free, Cal’s Matthew Chai posted a 15:39.58 for a decisive victory. Chai has been much faster than that previously in his career, boasting a personal best of 15:16.42, which he swam at the International Team Trials last April.

Arizona State’s Evan Nail won the men’s 200 IM in 2:05.72. It was another lifetime best for Nail on the weekend. He came in just under his previous best of 2:05.78, which he swam in early June at the Arizona State-hosted Sun Devil Open.

Edward Huang, a 17-year-old out of California Dolphin Swim Team, won the men’s 50 free in 23.81. A Cal recruit, Huang dipped under his previous personal best of 23.84, which he swam in June.