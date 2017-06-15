Ft. Walton Beach’s Daniel Orcutt Wins 2017 FHSAA Scholar Athlete Award

Daniel Orcutt, who just finished his senior year with Fort Walton Beach High School in western Florida, is the 2017 male recipient for the Florida Scholar Athlete Award. The award is sponsored by Florida Dairy Farmers. Orcutt joins Pine School’s Alison Walker, who is the 2017 female recipient of the award.

Orcutt was a three-sport athlete in high school. He graduated Summa Cum Laude while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA in high school. He was the 2016 Wendy’s High School Heisman National Winner, and served as class treasurer in student government during his junior and senior years.

On the swim team, Orcutt found high success in his junior and senior seasons with Fort Walton Beach. He won the 200 IM at the FHSAA 2A State Champs his junior year, and took the 100 back title this past season as a senior while adding a runner-up finish in the 200 IM.

“The hardworking men and women of Florida’s dairy industry are honored to recognize the significant accomplishments of Alison and Daniel,” Florida Dairy Farmers CEO Michele Cooper said. “They’ve shown throughout their high school careers a work ethic and drive that is second to none and we’re happy to help them take the next step toward their amazing futures.”

Each of the 24 Florida Dairy Farmers Academic All-State Team members will receive a $1,700 scholarship from the FHSAA, with Orcutt and Walker receiving an additional $4,600 for a total of a $6,300 scholarship.

Orcutt is committed to swim for the University of Kentucky in the fall.