FSU’s Abramowicz, Vear Named ACC Divers of the Week

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State divers Tazman Abramowicz and Samantha Vear were named the ACC Divers of the Week on Tuesday following their performances at LSU on Saturday.

“These guys did a great job this weekend after a long road trip,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “It’s fun to see their hard work starting to come together now. They’re both excited for championship season.”

Abramowicz wins his first ACC Men’s Diver of the Week honor after finishing first on 3-meter with a score of 367.43, which was his highest of the season after sitting out most of the Fall due to injury. He won the event by just over four points in a high-scoring, competitive field where five divers scored above 340 points. He was also sixth on 1-meter at 307.73 and both scores were NCAA Zone B standards.

Abramowicz contributed one of FSU’s 11 event victories against the Tigers, as the 16th-ranked Noles won, 180-120.

The Calgary, Alberta, native becomes the third Seminole to win the award this season. Jesco Helling was the winner on Oct. 11 and Darwin Nolasco was picked on Nov.1.

Vear wins her second ACC Women’s Diver of the Week honor of the season and fourth of her career, after placing first on 1-meter with a score of 304.73 against LSU. She was dominant, winning the event by over 16 points and her score was her highest since her freshman season.

The Conroe, Texas, native was also fourth on 3-meter (299.33).

FSU will head to Ocala, Fla., to face No.4/8 Florida on Jan. 20, at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit Facebook (FSUSwimmingDiving), Twitter (@FSU_Swimming), and Instagram (@fsuswimdive).