Navy Men Earn 150-139 Victory Over Towson

Navy vs Towson (Men)

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Annapolis, Maryland

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Score: Navy 150, Towson 139

Courtesy: Navy Sports

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Navy (8-1) men’s swimming and diving team totaled 11 event victories in a 150-139 win over Towson (1-2), Saturday at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis.

“We wanted to make today about racing and competing better technically,” said Navy men’s swimming head coach Bill Roberts . “The past 10 days have been very focused on areas which we need to get better at. The team did a really good job with this today throughout the meet. The energy and enthusiasm today was very good, as well. We look forward to taking a short break the rest of this weekend to recover and prepare for the next week and the rest of the 2023 season.”

Seven different Mids won an individual event on the day. Pacing the team in victories were Jackson Schultz (Sr., Millersville, Md.), Patrick Colwell (Jr., New Canaan, Conn.) and Blakeman Shaw (So., Coral Gables, Fla.) with two wins apiece.

Schultz posted victories in the 200 breast and 200 individual medley races. He won the former by 1.34 seconds with a time of 2:00.03 and the latter by well over four seconds with his effort of 1:49.83.

Colwell touched the wall first in each of the two butterfly events. He first won the 200 fly by over three seconds thanks to his time of 1:49.39, then won the 100 fly by nearly two seconds with a time of 48.41.

Shaw won gold medals in each of the diving events. He scored 355.80 points to win the three meter by just over 19 points and accrued 320.40 points to win the one meter by 30 points.

“After the last 10 days of training,” said Navy diving coach Rich MacDonald , “it was good to see the hard work put in by the divers payoff. We had great performances by everyone today. It was exciting to watch.”

Additional Navy event winners were Jack Lambert (Fr., Sarasota, Fla.), 1000 free (9:28.89); Cohen Bruner (So., Hilton Head, S.C.), 200 free (1:39.66); Benjamin Denman-Grimm (Fr., Vienna, Va.), 100 free (45.78) and Conor Cranfield (So., Fort Myers, Fla.), 500 free (4:37.46).

Lambert, Bruner and Denman-Grimm won individual events for the first time.

The Mids also won the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay.

Navy will return to the pool Jan. 13-14 when both the men and the women play host to Princeton and Notre Dame.

Courtesy: Tulane Athletics

TOWSON, Md. – The Towson University men’s swimming & diving team dropped a tightly-contested meet against the U.S. Naval Academy 150-139 Saturday afternoon at Lejeune Hall in Annapolis, Md.

Records:

Towson Men: 1-2 (1-0 CAA)

Navy Men: 8-1 (3-1 Patriot)

How it Happened:

On Deck for the Tigers

Towson’s next meet is a dual meet against local foe UMBC. The meet was previously scheduled for Nov. 5. Diving is now set for a noon start on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and swimming is slated for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18.