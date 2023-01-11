Dartmouth Rewrites Pool Record In Road Sweep At Bates

Dartmouth vs Bates

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Lewiston, Maine

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: Dartmouth 135, Bates 97 Men: Dartmouth 159, Bates 76



Courtesy: Dartmouth Athletics

LEWISTON, Maine — The Dartmouth women’s swimming and diving team rolled to a 135-97 victory over Bates on the road Saturday afternoon.

“The women had some strong performances coming off a very challenging training block,” said head coach Milana Socha . “ Christina Cianciolo’s come-from-behind finish to win the 200 free got the team’s energy going. All of our first-year women won events. Alyssa Palacios showed real grit in the three-meter by getting right back into the competition after a slip that caused her to hit the board. Mary Howley finished the meet with one of her fastest ever 50 free relay splits. Hayden Barry went season best times in both her events, showing she’s turning the corner after a fall with injury and illness. The women came to compete and set the tone for the rest of our season.”

The Big Green won 10 different events, including multiple victories by Sydney Rawie , Julianne Jones , Lindsey Drumm , Lane Murray and Alyssa Palacios . Rawie was first in the 1000 free with a time of 10:52.69 and won the 100 free at 55.25 seconds. Jones’ victories came in the 200 yard IM (2:06.31) and the 200 breast (2:22.50). Her 200 yard IM performance marked a new pool record.

Drumm won the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:08.76 and was also a member of the 200 freestyle relay team along with Mary Howley , Rachel Zhang and Murray, which bested two Bates teams at 1:38.26.

Palacios was the top scorer on both diving boards, netting a 297.45 mark on the 1-meter board, a top-five score in program history and a pool record, and a 257.10 on the three-meter board.

Murray won the 50 freestyle for the Big Green, touching the wall in 24.60 seconds. Christina Cianciolo edged the competition in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:57.06.

Howley, Jones, Drumm and Lane placed second in the 400 medley relay at 3:55.29. Howley also notched a second-place finish in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:07.51. Cianciolo was runner-up in the 500 free with a 5:13.72 mark.

Dartmouth returns to Ivy League competition next weekend beginning Friday, Jan. 13 with diving against Penn and Yale in New Haven, Connecticut. Swimming follows on Saturday. The Big Green will then host the Tate Ramsden Invitational, which starts Friday, Jan. 20.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Dartmouth men’s swimming and diving team picked up a 159-76 victory Saturday afternoon at Bates behind 11 first-place finishes.

“The men were motivated to chase some pool records and they walked away with six of them and a few other swims and dives that were nearly there,” said head coach Milana Socha . “ Joe Moll was part of three of those records, swimming some very strong races coming right off a small injury. Tim Park was challenged by a gnarly double with the 200 fly and 500 free and he rose to the occasion by going his best times ever in a brief. Alec Kong had one of his best college dual meet performances ever. Yan Dvoretskiy showed his speed potential in the 200s, nearly besting his mid-season invite times. Everett Tai made his mark by achieving a score on one-meter that now ranks 4th in team history. I’m proud of how the men were able to bring the fight to their races and dives at this meet.”

Joe Moll and Tim Park both shined for the Big Green in the dominant win as the two were part of the victorious 400 medley relay, while also picking up multiple top finishes in individual events. Moll and Park, along with Eddy Chen and Alexander Ye , won the relay with a pool record time of 3:23.38. Moll additionally was first to the wall in the 200 IM (1:15.16) and the 200 backstroke (1:50.33). Both performances by Moll marked new pool records. Park’s top finishes came in the 200 butterfly (1:51.10) and the 500 free (4:38.01).

Dartmouth had each of the top three finishers in the 200 butterfly. Behind Park was Yan Dvoretskiy and Landon Him , who posted times of 1:51.57 and 1:57.03 respectively. Dvoretskiy added a win in the 200 freestyle, coming in at 1:40.62, marking a pool record. Taka Khoo was second in the event at 1:46.85.

Chen, along with his relay contribution, won the 200 breaststroke with a pool record time of 2:04.06. Ye was victorious in the 1000 free by a wide margin at 9:54.21. Colton Rasmussen picked up a top finish in the 100 free at 46.60 seconds.

Everett Tai was the top scorer on both boards in diving action, earning a 340.72 mark in the 1-meter, a top-five score in program history for the event, and a 317.32 in the 3-meter. Tai’s one-meter score was a pool record.

Following the win at Bates, the Big Green look to build their momentum as Ivy League competition resumes next weekend in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday, Jan. 13. Diving events will take place Friday and swim events follow on Saturday as Dartmouth competes against Yale and Penn. The following weekend, the Big Green return home to host the Tate Ramsden Invitational beginning Friday, Jan. 20.

Courtesy: Bates Athletics

LEWISTON, Maine — The Bates swimming and diving teams broke multiple pool records in their first home meet of the season, as the Bobcats took on Ivy League foe Dartmouth Saturday at Tarbell Pool.

Bates won five events, including two relays, on the day. The Big Green women outscored Bates 135-97 while the Dartmouth men tallied 159 points to Bates’ 76.

Bates Women’s Highlights

The 400-yard medley relay team of sophomore Sophie Cassily (Rye, N.H.), senior captain Abigail Gibbons (Westtown, N.Y.), junior Natalie Young (Windham, N.H.), and junior Grace Wenger (Hanover, N.H.) smashed the Tarbell Pool record with their winning time of 3:53.98.

(Rye, N.H.), senior captain (Westtown, N.Y.), junior (Windham, N.H.), and junior (Hanover, N.H.) smashed the Tarbell Pool record with their winning time of 3:53.98. Cassily won the 200-yard backstroke in 2:04.79 and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.38.

Wenger won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:08.19.

Junior Julia Johnson (Cleveland Heights, Ohio) placed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:00.36.

(Cleveland Heights, Ohio) placed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11:00.36. Gibbons finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.18.

Young took second in the 200-yard IM in 2:14.53.

Sophomore Stephanie Tropper (Solon, Ohio) finished second in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.57 seconds.

(Solon, Ohio) finished second in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.57 seconds. First-year Lily Barisonek (New Vernon, N.J.) placed second in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:33.49.

Bates Men’s Highlights

Senior captain Nate Sommer (Terre Haute, Ind.) won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.95 seconds.

(Terre Haute, Ind.) won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.95 seconds. First-year Max Cory (Dublin, Calif.), senior captain Nathan Berry (Augusta, Maine), Sommer, and senior John Marcolina (Mystic, Conn.) closed the meet by breaking the pool record and winning the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:24.46.

(Dublin, Calif.), senior captain (Augusta, Maine), Sommer, and senior (Mystic, Conn.) closed the meet by breaking the pool record and winning the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:24.46. Berry set a new pool record in the 100-backstroke with his split of 49.95 seconds in the 400-yard medley relay, where he teamed with Sommer, senior Edmond Giang (Wayland, Mass.), and Cory to take second place in 3:24.71.

(Wayland, Mass.), and Cory to take second place in 3:24.71. Junior Ethan Bean (Oakton, Va.) placed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:10.30.

(Oakton, Va.) placed second in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:10.30. Sophomore Jaewoo Kim (San Ramon, Calif.) finished second in the 200-yard IM in 2:00.25.

(San Ramon, Calif.) finished second in the 200-yard IM in 2:00.25. Cory took second in the 100-yard freestyle in 47.13 seconds.

First-year Kyle Beebe (Chatham, N.J.) finished second in the 500-yard freestyle in 4:52.89.

The Bobcats are back in action Sunday when they host Middlebury in a dual meet at 11am.