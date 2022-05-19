Freestyler Emily Trieschmann Transfers from Florida State to Nova Southeastern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After spending a year a Florida State, Emily Trieschmann has announced that she will be transferring to Division II Nova Southeastern beginning this fall.

“I am beyond excited to announce that I am transferring to Nova Southeastern University! I am thankful for my experience eat FSU and I would not have made it through without the support from @_matthewgearing, @carrington_fsu_swim, @sparker19, and @rob_zamorano. I am very grateful for the support of my family and friends. I wish FSU the best of luck and I am excited to be a shark”

Trieschmann is a Florida native growing up in Lantana, Florida, about six hours from Florida State. This move will bring her much closer to home to about 45 minutes away from home.

In 2019, she was the Florida High School 1A state champion in the 200 free (1:47.84) and runner-up in the 500 free (4:48.57).

Trieschmann last competed for the Seminoles at the ACC Championships. There she finished 23rd in the 1650 freestyle (16:53.00), 32nd in the 500 freestyle (4:53.06), and 40th in the 200 freestyle (1:49.97).

Best HS Times Best Freshman Year Times 200 free 1:47.84 1:48.98 500 free 4:48.07 4:50.91 1000 free 10:11.86 9:56.75 1650 free 16:35.34 16:53.00 200 IM 2:02.16 2:04.58 400 IM 4:21.37 N/A

The NSU women placed third at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships scoring a total of 369 points.

Trieschmann’s high school best times in the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles all would have earned her runner-up finishes at NCAA Division II meet. Her 400 IM time from high school also would have earned her an A final swim. In addition, her 1000 freestyle time from this past season at FSU would have placed third at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships.

This is a huge boost to NSU’s roster as the team had no top eight finishers in the 200, 500, 1000, or 1650 freestyles. Trieschmann’s best time in the 200 freestyle also has the potential to be a huge boost to the team’s 800 freestyle relay that finished 15th. That relay featured no splits under the 1:51 mark.

