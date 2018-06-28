Four-Time Italian Olympian Luca Marin Retires From Swimming

Italian swimmer Luca Marin has announced his retirement from swimming. He announced it via Instagram:
È arrivato il momento di fermarmi, di dire BASTA. Questa mia decisione era già nell’aria da qualche mese, ma ho avuto bisogno dei miei tempi per poterlo comunicare a tutti voi. Il nuoto per 26 anni è stato la mia vita, mi ha insegnato tanto, mi ha dato tanto e spero di aver ricambiato al meglio. È stato un amarsi e odiarsi continuamente, ma questo amore e odio ci ha accompagnati fino a oggi. 4 Olimpiadi, 5 Campionati Mondiali, 6 Campionati Europei e i 2 record Italiani di vasca lunga e vasca corta che resistono ormai da più di 11 anni nei 400 misti. Quelli saranno i miei record. Sicuramente mi mancherà quell'odore insopportabile di cloro sulla pelle, ma a 32 anni è giusto lasciare e pensare al futuro, che non nego possa continuare in questo mondo che tanto ho amato e che amo. Detto questo penso sia doveroso ringraziare la mia Società, il Circolo Canottieri Aniene, Gianni Nagni, il mio amato Presidente Giovanni Malagò, che mi hanno supportato e motivato negli ultimi anni. Un grazie anche ai miei allenatori, a Paolo Barelli, presidente della Federazione Italiana Nuoto. Quella Federazione che per 15 anni ho onorato, cercando di portare in alto il nome del nostro paese, soprattutto del nostro movimento. Anzi della nostra famiglia, chiamata nuoto. Infine, a proposito di famiglia non posso non ringraziare la mia. Mio padre, mia madre, la mia amata nonna. Non c’è mai stato un momento dove NON mi sono stati vicini negli alti e bassi della mia carriera. Sono certo di averli resi orgogliosi come io lo sono ad averli avuti al mio fianco in vasca e fuori. Sono entrato in acqua 26 anni fa silenziosamente e allo stesso modo tolgo il disturbo. Nessuna gara di addio, farebbe troppo male. @giovannimalago @circolocanottierianiene1892 @conisocial @federnuoto @gianninagni @aquaniene
A translation from the original Italian:
“This decision was already made a few months ago, but I needed time to be able to communicate to all of you. Swimming for 26 years has been my life, taught me so much. Gave me so much and I hope to have repaid to the fullest.
It was a love and hate each other constantly, but this love and hate accompanied us up to now.
4 Olympic Games, five World Championships, 6 European Championships and two Italian record of long and short course that resist for over 11 years in the 400m IM.
Those will be my record.
Surely I’ll miss the unbearable smell of chlorine on the skin. At 32, it is right to leave and think about the future. I do not deny that it can continue in this world that I loved so much and I love.
Having said that I think it is only right to thank my team, the Aniene Club, Gianni Nagni, my beloved president Giovanni Malago, who supported me and motivated in recent years.
Thanks also to my coaches, Paolo Barelli, President of the Italian Swimming Federation.
That Federation for 15 years I have been honored, trying to bring up the name of our country, especially of our movement.
Instead of our family, called swimming.
Finally, speaking of family, I can not thank mine enough.
My father, my mother, my beloved grandmother.
There has never been a time where there were close to me in the ups and downs of my career.
I am sure I have made them as proud as I am to have had them at my side in the tub and out.
I joined 26 years ago in the water quietly and in the same way I take the trouble.
No farewell race, would be too painful. “
THE CAREER
The career of Luca Marin was studded with success, boasting three consecutive silvers at European Championships and a silver and a bronze at the World Championships (Montreal 2005, Melbourne 2007).
The 32 years old is the current holder of the 400 IM National Record, with a time of 4: 09.88, which has lasted since 2007.
He also has the short course italian record of the 400 IM, with a time of 4:01, 71. This record resists since 2006.
He took part in four edition of the Olympic Games (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and was a notable inclusion in gossip columns for his relationships with swimmers Laure Manaudou and Federica Pellegrini. In the early part of the 2000s he was in the middle of the war between the two swimmer (you can read more about this here).
