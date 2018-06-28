Lilly King Wins 2nd-Straight Big Ten Athlete of the Year Award

Indiana junior swimmer Lilly King was named the Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year on Thursday, making the second-straight season in which she won the honor. Last year, she became the first woman in Indiana athletics history, across all sports, to win the award. This comes on the back of her third-straight Big Ten Swimmer of the Year honor.

Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder repeated on the men’s side, making him the first male athlete to ever repeat as the conference’s athlete of the year.

King is a 6-time NCAA Champion, having swept the 100 and 200 yard breaststrokes in each of her 3 seasons of college swimming so far, and is a 12-time CSCAA All-American. King won the 100 breaststroke in 56.25 in 2018, the fastest time ever swum, and also posted the all-time best in the 200 breaststroke at NCAAs to win in 2:02.60.

Each of the conference’s 14 schools nominated 1 male and 1 female athlete for the award. This season, Indiana was the only school to nominate swimmers of either gender: they also submitted Ian Finnerty for Male Athlete of the Year.

The field of nominees included 10 national champions, 26 All-Americans, 16 individual Big Ten Champions, 16 individuals who won Big Ten Player of the Year honors and five who collected a National Player of the Year accolade.

2018 marks the 4th occasion in which a swimmer won the conference’s Female Athlete of the Year award since it was first given in 1983. Michigan’s Lara Hoiiveld won the honor in 1993, and Minnesota’s Gretchen Hegener shared the honor in 1997. 3 male swimmers have also been honored, all from Michigan: Mike Barrowman in 1991, Tom Dolan in 1995, and Peter Vanderkaay in 2006.

Snyder was honored after winning his 3rd-straight NCAA wrestling title, with his 2018 win coming in the 285-pound weight class.

The Big Ten Athletes of the Year are selected by a panel of conference media members.

2018 BIG TEN ATHLETE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Illinois

Bren Spillane, baseball

Jordyn Poulter, volleyball

Indiana

Ian Finnerty, swimming

Lilly King, swimming

Iowa

Josey Jewell, football

Megan Gustafson, basketball

Maryland

DJ Moore, football

Megan Whittle, lacrosse

Michigan

Ben Flanagan, cross country/track & field

Katelynn Flaherty, basketball

Michigan State

Tim Ehrhardt, track & field

Sarah Burnham, golf

Minnesota

Shane Wiskus, gymnastics

Kaitlyn Long, track & field

Nebraska

Antoine Lloyd, track & field

Kelly Hunter, volleyball

Northwestern

Justin Jackson, football

Olivia Rosendahl, diving

Ohio State

Kyle Snyder, wrestling

Kelsey Mitchell, basketball

Penn State

Saquon Barkley, football

Haleigh Washington, volleyball

Purdue

Steele Johnson, diving

Brionne Thomas, track & field

Rutgers

Michael Rexrode, lacrosse

Casey Murphy, soccer

Wisconsin

Ollie Hoare, cross country/track & field

Georgia Ellenwood, track & field

