Four Male Individual Olympic Medalists From Paris Return To The NCAA This Season

“Olympians are made here,” the NCAA proclaimed in a commercial this summer during the build-up to the 2024 Olympic Games. The ad certainly rings true in the pool, as many people suiting up in La Defense Arena competed in the league. This year, four individual Olympic medalists and more finalists are preparing to get underway with the 2024-25 NCAA season.

Josh Liendo, Florida

2024 Olympics: Silver, 100 butterfly — 49.99

In Paris, Josh Liendo became the fifth man to break the 50-second barrier in the 100-meter butterfly. In the Olympic final, he snuck under the mark with a 49.99, winning silver for his first Olympic medal. He also placed 4th in the 50-meter freestyle at the Olympics, missing the medals by two-hundredths after scratching into the final.

With a full season of yards experience under his belt, Liendo had a sensational 2023-24 season. He went three-for-three in his individual events at 2024 NCAAs, joining Leon Marchand in that feat. He neared iconic time barriers in each event, swimming 18.07 in the 50-yard freestyle, 43.07 in the 100-yard butterfly, and 40.20 in the 100-yard freestyle. He added two more titles in the relays, dropping an 18.97 50-yard fly split in the 200 medley relay on the meet’s opening night, and a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay.

Liendo has continued to improve in both yards and meters since arriving at Florida and will aim to continue that trend with his eyes set on achieving the milestone times he came so close to last season.

Luke Hobson, Texas

2024 Olympics: Bronze, 200 freestyle — 1:44.79, Silver, 4×200 freestyle relay — 7:00.78

The men’s 200-meter freestyle final wasn’t as fast as expected, but it was still one of the most thrilling races of the Olympics, as it came down to the touch between four swimmers to determine the medals. Luke Hobson got his hand on the wall for bronze in a lifetime best 1:44.79, edging out Tokyo silver medalist Duncan Scott by eight-hundredths.

He broke the NCAA 200-yard freestyle record twice at 2024 NCAAs, first leading off the relay (1:29.13) and then again in the individual race (1:28.81), snatching the record back after Marchand took it away one heat after Hobson’s relay lead-off. It was a fitting farewell to legendary Longhorn head coach Eddie Reese and made him the first person to break an individual Marchand record.

Now training under Bob Bowman, Hobson looks to three-peat in the 200-yard freestyle and improve his record. Without Marchand in the 500-yard free, Hobson is a threat to re-take that title and he’s also shown speed in the 100-yard free, finishing 11th (41.45) after clocking 41.35 in prelims.

Hubert Kos, Texas

2024 Olympics: Gold, 200 backstroke — 1:54.26

The 2023 200-meter backstroke World Champion backed up his title from Fukuoka, using a strong back-half to overcome Apostolos Christou’s speed and make his first individual Olympic medal gold. Hubert Kos is back in the NCAA this season, though this time in a Texas cap, having followed Bowman to Austin.

At 2024 PAC-12s, Kos set an NCAA record in the 200-yard backstroke (1:35.69), which Destin Lasco later broke to win the NCAA title. Kos finished second in that race (1:35.90), his highest finish at the meet as he took 3rd in the 200 IM (1:39.66) and 4th in the 100 back (44.13).

We know Kos can be faster—he added from his seed times at 2024 NCAAs, and now he’s applying his talents to a rebuilding Longhorn team. At Arizona State, Kos contributed on the 800 freestyle relay (1:32.29 split) and 400 medley relay (44.61 backstroke) but may not be needed for the 800 freestyle relay this season, giving him space to concentrate on his individual swims.

Ilya Kharun, Arizona State

2024 Olympics: Bronze, 100 butterfly — 50.45, Bronze, 200 butterfly — 1:52.80

Now a sophomore, Ilya Kharun returns for to Arizona State after surprising for medals in both the 100 and 200 butterfly at the Paris Games. First, Kharun set a national record 1:52.80 in the 200-meter butterfly, then shared the 100 butterfly podium with his countrymate Liendo as the pair went 2-3 for Canada.

Kharun remained at Arizona State after many of his 2023-24 teammates departed in the offseason. He’s their lone returning individual NCAA champion from last season. Now fully broken out in long-course, he’s aiming to defend his 200-yard fly NCAA crown this season.

He scored 39 points for the Sun Devils last season and was the only freshman at the meet to win an individual race. In addition to winning the 200 fly, he placed 5th in the 100 fly (44.26) and 12th in the 50 free (19.04). He’s broken 19 seconds in the 50 free before—a strong sprinter and 200 flyer, he’s a key piece for Arizona State’s relays this year.

