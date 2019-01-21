Fosters Surge, But St. Xavier Boys, Mason Girls Win SW Ohio Classic

Brothers Carson Foster and Jake Foster combined for four individual meet records, but it wasn’t enough to take down Ohio powerhouse St. Xavier at the Southwest Ohio Classic. Meanwhile Springboro got a meet record and two wins from Maggie Clough, but the Mason girls still took home the team title.

Local weather played with the meet schedule, causing cancellations of several sites and a delay of some sessions. The meet runs across multiple host sites, with prelims split between various sites and all swimmers qualifying for one unified finals session. You can find full results of this short course yards, high school meet here.

Boys Meet

Swimming for Cincinnati Sycamore, the Foster brothers dominated the meet individually. Senior Jake won four events, snapping meet records in two of them. His 1:47.83 took down a meet record in the 200 IM, and is only about a second off the overall state record. Jake Foster also broke a meet record in the 100 breast (55.18) and won the 200 breast (2:01.02) and 400 IM (3:55.08).

Younger brother Carson, a junior, broke meet records in the 200 back and 200 fly. He was 1:44.89 in the 200 back and 1:45.88 in the 200 fly, winning both with ease. He chipped in wins in the 100 back (48.90) and 200 free (1:37.92) as well.

Sycamore won three of the four relays with help from the Foster brothers as well. The school’s 200 medley relay broke a met record in 1:30.68.

But Cincinnati St. Xavier’s depth proved too tough to overcome. The race of the meet came in the 400 medley relay, where St. Xavier punctuated a team points win by touching out Sycamore 3:23.54 to 3:23.74.

St. Xavier won four other individual races: Kellen Roddy took the 500 free (4:36.66), Grady Wheeler the mile (15:19.94), Drew Morstadt the 50 back (26.14) and Jean-Pierre Khouzam the 100 fly (49.64).

Other multi-event winners were Mason’s Adam Chaney (50 free, 20.88; 100 free, 45.06) and Cincinnati La Salle’s Jack Connors (50 fly, 24.54; 100 IM 57.25).

Top 5 Teams:

St. Xavier – 738 Sycamore – 441 Mason – 312 Centerville – 192 Seven Hills School – 182

Girls Meet

On the girls side, things looked much the same, with one team dominating the record books, but another winning the team title handily.

The Springboro girls filled the shoes of the Sycamore boys, cracking three meet records. Clough, a junior, won the 200 back in 1:58.59, breaking a meet record and winning by nearly four seconds. She would also win the 100 fly (57.47).

Springboro also won a pair of relays, breaking meet records. The 400 free relay went 3:28.45 for a new meet record, while the 200 medley team was 1:44.59 for a meet mark.

But the Mason girls won the other two relays and had three girls win individual titles to seal a team win. Their ticket to the top was the sprints: Mason went 1-2-3 in the 50 breast, led by sophomore Maggie Hojnacki‘s 31.89. Second in that event was senior Kara Alexander, who went on to win the 50 fly (27.33) with Hojnacki second. Mason also won the 200 breast with senior McKenzie Grau (2:20.37).

Cincinnati Mariemont’s Cora Dupre was the individual star of the meet, though. She won three titles, including a near-miss of the meet record in the 200 IM (2:01.30). Dupre, a senior, also won the 400 IM (4:24.29) and 100 free (50.47).

Top 5 Teams: