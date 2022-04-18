Former Cal Assistant Swim Coach Dani Korman Takes Position with the CSCAA

Former Cal assistant swim coach Dani Korman has taken a position with the Collegiate Swimming & Diving Coaches’ Association of America (CSCAA).

Korman, a former CSCAA board member, will work with the organization to prepare for the annual convention in Chicago in May.

Korman will be replaced at Cal by Jesse Moore, who spent last season as the head coach at Dartmouth.

Korman spent three seasons as an assistant for Cal head coach Teri McKeever with the women’s swimming & diving team. Prior to that, she spent four seasons as the head coach at MIT, three as an assistant at Yale, four as an assistant at Johns Hopkins, and two as an assistant/interim head coach at Carthage College.

Korman was promoted to associate head coach in June 2020.

The Cal women placed 8th at the 2022 NCAA Championship meet, which was their lowest finish since 2005. While a lot of swimmers are still getting faster upon arrival in Berkeley, Cal’s recruiting hasn’t been at the level it once was in recent seasons. The addition of NCAA Champion and Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil as a 5th-year transfer from Michigan next season will help with that, and if Izzy Ivey returns for her 5th year next season, that would give Cal one of the best one-two punches in the country. Cal is lead by head coach Teri McKeever, who among other accomplishments led the U.S. women’s team to the 2012 Olympic Games.

Prior to Cal, Korman spent four seasons as the head coach of NCAA Division III power MIT, where both teams went four-for-four in conference titles, and where the women had four-straight top 10 performances at the NCAA Championships. She also coached the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year Margaret Guo.

Prior to Korman, two of the last three full-time Cal assistants left the program for roles off-deck.

Dani Korman, 2019-2022 (joined the staff at the CSCAA)

Sarah Dunleavy, 2017-2019 (left to “pursue interests outside of swimming”)

Ian Walsh, 2016-2017 (left to become assistant at Buffalo, now head coach at Marshall)

Kristen Cunnane, 2007-2015 (left to focus on her family)

Samantha Barany was recently named the new Executive Direct of the CSCAA, making her the first woman to lead the organization in its history. She will formally take over the role during the CSCAA convention in early May.

Korman has not responded to SwimSwam’s questions about whether or not she plans to be back on deck in a coaching capacity in the future.