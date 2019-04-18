For Adam Peaty, Beers & World Titles Are In His Future

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The virtually untouchable Adam Peaty put up 2 monster times here in Glasgow, wrapping up his 2019 British Swimming Championships campaign after just 2 days.

The 24-year-old busted out a winning 100m breast time of 58.78, the 8th fastest performance ever, while he topped the podium in the 50m breast in 26.49. But the Olympic champion and World Record holder isn’t remotely satisfied, instead saying that his 50m breast was ‘disappointing.’

Post-race, Peaty said, “It’s almost the same time as this morning – little bit disappointed in that. [He was 26.51 in the prelims.] I wanted to move it on but the harder you try sometimes, you end up with worse results.”

“But at the same time you’re only human, don’t take it too seriously and enjoy it,” Peaty said.

“I’ve always got an ethos that the bigger the crowd, the better I swim and it really does show. All my best performances have been in the big crowd arenas.

“That’s just who I am. I like to almost showboat it – I love to race in front of loads of people.”

The 100m was on day 1, while the 50m was on day 2, so there was no space in between the Loughborough swimmer’s events. When asked about that crunched timing, Peaty responded, “Anywhere, anytime – that’s my attitude. It could be on the same night and I’ll still race the same so that’s my attitude to that.

“The World Championships are pretty much the same. Obviously you’ve got the semis, then you’ve got the finals so you’ve got a bit more rest but everyone’s in the same boat.” (Swim England)

Peaty’s impressive mental fortitude is one of his major strengths, as is his approach to the pressures and expectations that come along with being a professional athlete. He told The Herald (Scotland) this week, that a balance between relentless dedication in the pool and knowing when it’s time to take a small step back is crucial to his long term success.

“For me, rest is going out with my mates, partying, having a beer, enjoying myself. That’s true rest. It’s doing what you normally do. I can’t rest and still train. It’s a weird way of thinking.

“Look at Michael Phelps after the Beijing Olympics. He was out drinking, playing golf . . . that’s what it takes. I can’t go until 2024 and 2028 training every day of every single year. Because you lose motivation. This is the most motivated I’ve been since I was 18 and that’s good.”

In that same interview, Peaty succumbs to the fact that some losses, including his 4-year long undefeated record being beaten by now-retired South African Cameron van der Burgh at last year’s Commonwealth Games, will come with the territory if he’s looking to break even newer barriers.

“I don’t think it’s sustainable for me to go the next eight years looking to win at the Edinburgh International, trying to win other international meets around the country and around the world. Because if I’m going to go under 56, and go where I’ve not been before, I can’t be fending off some guys who’s going 59 at worlds. That’s not plausible for me.

“There’s no question, the world title is mine,” he commented. “It’s my title. I want to defend it and I can, if I get my head in the right space. I made a mistake where I over-compensated in my headspace and mentality. I got a bit cocky. But I’ve got a very good programme in place.

“I’m working with some very talented people in performance lifestyle. And I’ve put things in place to allow me to continue to push barriers and go where no-one else has been.”