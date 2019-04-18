Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 British Swimming Photo Vault Through Day 2

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We’re into day 3 of the 6-day British Swimming Championships and already we’ve seen the big guns such as Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott perform.

Check out the following photos to re-live some of the action, courtesy of Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming.

Andrew McIntosh, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Archie Goodburn, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Charlie Hutchison, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Craig Benson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Craig Benson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Craig Benson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Ellie Turner, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Ellie Turner, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Hannah Miley, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Hannah Miley, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Hannah Miley, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Katie Goodburn, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Katie Robertson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Katie Shanahan, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Katie Shanahan, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Lucy Hope, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Mark Ford, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Orla Adams, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Ross Murdoch, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Ross Murdoch, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Ross Murdoch, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Stephen Milne, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Stephen Milne, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Yvonne Brown, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Cassie Wild, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Kathleen Dawson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Danielle Huskisson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Craig McNally, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Duncan Scott, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Duncan Scott, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Duncan Scott, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Kathleen Dawson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Katie Robertson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

Adam Peaty, Ross Murdoch, Craig Benson, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

 

James Guy, Duncan Scott, Jacob Peters, photo: Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming

