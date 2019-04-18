2019 British Swimming Photo Vault Through Day 2

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 16th – Sunday, April 21st
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow, Scotland
- Prelims at 10am local (5am Eastern)/Finals at 6:30pm local (1:30pm Eastern)
We’re into day 3 of the 6-day British Swimming Championships and already we’ve seen the big guns such as Adam Peaty, James Guy and Duncan Scott perform.
Check out the following photos to re-live some of the action, courtesy of Ian MacNicol for Scottish Swimming.
