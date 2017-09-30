Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Makes Appearance at Michigan Water Carnival

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh, who in many regards is the national face of the university, made an appearance on Friday at Michigan’s circus-like “Water Carnival” event. Harbaugh took a leap off the 5-meter diving platform wearing his trademark khakis and Michigan hat, landing with a jackknife/can-opener into the waters of the Canham Natatorium.

As Tweeted by Michigan assistant Rick Bishop:

Harbaugh, besides his on-field coaching abilities, has developed a reputation as an eager participant in all that the Michigan community has to offer. Harbaugh, a Michigan alum himself, was the Wolverines’ quarterback from 1984-1986, including leading the team to the 1986 Rose Bowl as a senior. After a 15-year NFL career, he retired as a player and since 2004 has spent 13 years a head coach at both the professional and college levels. In 2015, while Harbaugh was in the NFL, an opportunity opened at Michigan, and Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor to reinvigorate the faltering program.

This is the second time this year that Harbaugh has done pool time in the name of the Wolverines – in January, Harbaugh was visiting a recruit Oliver Martin and donned a cap and goggles at Martin’s swim practice. Martin, who swam and played football in high school, is the older brother of USA Junior National Team member Ruby Martin. Oliver wound up committing to play football at Michigan, while in the last few weeks Ruby has committed to swim at Arizona State.

Michigan football isn’t playing this weekend.