The psych sheet for the Santa Clara stop of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series have been released from the USA Swimming website.

There are a ton of big names, between Olympians, collegiate standouts, and age group stars, expected to swim in Santa Clara next week. Notably, the Florida elite group along with several big names training in the Bay Area will clash for some great racing at the George F. Haines International Swim Center.

Representing Gator Swim Club will be recent grad Caeleb Dressel and not-so-recent grad Ryan Lochte, along with Canadian Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak— all three just finished up a weekend of racing at the 2018 Mel Zajac Jr. Meet. Besides the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly, which are the expected races for Dressel, he is again entered in the 200 free, 50 breast, and 200 IM.

Ella EastinSimone ManuelLia Neal, and Katie Ledecky head up the group racing from Stanford, while Cal will bring Nathan AdrianRyan MurphyJosh Prenot, Tom ShieldsAndrew SeliskarFarida OsmanAbbey Weitzeil, and Katie McLaughlin, among others.

If that wasn’t enough talent, Team Elite is showing up with names like Kendyl StewartCaroline BaldwinHellen MoffittMichael Chadwick, and Anthony Ervin.

Plenty of other big-time swimmers from pockets around the USA are entered to race, like world record holder Lilly King and Olympians Matt Grevers, Kelsi DahliaMelanie MargalisChase KaliszLeah SmithOlivia Smoliga, and Zach Apple. Meanwhile, international standouts like Japan’s Ryosuke Irie and Canada’s Kylie Masse are expected to race, too.

The biggest age grouper to watch will be Riptide’s Regan Smith, who will race the 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 free. Another fast-rising American backstroker, though, is Isabelle Stadden, from nearby Aquajets, also in Minnesota. Stadden threw down a lifetime best 2:08.37 in the 200 back at the Mel Zajac meet and added another 1:00-low showing in the 100– the 15-year-old is one of several teenagers in American backstroke on the verge of breaking out.

*Note: due to incompetence on the author’s end, there was a key flaw in this article, wherein it was not acknowledged that Dean Farris will in fact be attending this meet. His liege will contest the 50/100/200 free and 50/100/200 back in Santa Clara.

