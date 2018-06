MARE NOSTRUM 2018-Il nuoto Internazionale a Canet en Roussillon

Florida Contingent, Bay Area Stars to Converge at PSS Santa Clara The Florida elite group along with several big names training in the Bay Area will clash for some great racing at the George F. Haines International Swim Center.

Oleksiak Doubles Up, Thormeyer Upsets Dressel To Close Mel Zajac Penny Oleksiak had a pair of wins on the final night of the Mel Zajac Jr. International meet, including a new best time in the 200 fly.

Missy Franklin Entered in 2018 Mare Nostrum Series American swimmer Missy Franklin, who hasn’t raced since undergoing double shoulder surgery in early 2017, is entered to swim at the…