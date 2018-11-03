Five Meet Records Fall On Opening Day Of North Sea Meet In Norway

THE NORTH SEA SWIM MEET 2018

Five meet records well by the wayside on day 1 of the 2018 North Sea Swim Meet in Kristiansand, Norway, along with a pair of Norwegian Junior Records.

Four of the meet records came on the women’s side. Marjolein Delno of the Netherlands got things started off in the first event of finals, slashing just over two-tenths off her personal best (set at this meet last year) to dip under the women’s 200 IM record in 2:10.41. The previous mark of 2:10.49 was set by Sweden’s Petra Granlund in 2011.

17-year-old Malene Rypestol lowered the Norwegian Junior Record in 2:10.69 to finish 2nd, and Belgium’s Fanny Lecluyse took 3rd (2:12.58). Lecluyse also had a win in the 100 breast, where she went 1:06.12.

Another one of Granlund’s records fell in the women’s 200 fly, where German Franziska Hentke clocked 2:05.06 to take down the Swede’s 2010 mark of 2:06.66.

Hentke’s countrymate Sarah Kohler took out the women’s 800 free meet record by close to ten seconds, putting up an 8:19.55 to break Julie Lauridsen‘s 2014 record of 8:29.15, with the Norwegian youngster Rypestol taking 2nd in 8:39.47.

Maaike De Waard of the Netherlands was the other record breaker on the women’s side, dropping the women’s 50 back record down to 26.99 in the prelims and then re-breaking it in the final in 26.48. Lucy Hope of Edinburgh took 2nd in 27.49 and Italy’s Giulia D’Innocenzo was 3rd in 27.73.

European Long Course Champion Florian Wellbrock broke his own meet record in the men’s 1500 in a time of 14:29.53, improving his previous personal best of 14:33.25 and his old meet mark of 14:36.53. Norway’s Henrik Christiansen was just over five seconds back for 2nd in 14:34.51.

Another Norwegian Tomoe Hvas broke the National Junior Record in the men’s 100 breast in both prelims and finals, clocking 59.24 in the morning and then winning the final in 59.05. Denmark’s Philip Greve (59.17) and Switzerland’s Yannick Kaeser (59.33) were a close 2nd and 3rd.

Hvas also won a close race in the men’s 50 back, touching in 24.30 to narrowly get by Stan Pijnenburg (24.47), Markus Lie (24.48) and Jesse Puts (24.66).

OTHER WINNERS