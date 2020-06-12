Finnish Stars To Return To Competition With Tampere Invite Tomorrow

Some of Finland’s top swimmers will return to competition tomorrow in the Tampere Invitational. SwimSwam has been told that the competition is only for Finnish national team and junior national team members. It should be one of the first swimming competitions held as nations begin to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those expected to compete are Ida Hulkko, Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, Jenna Laukkanen and Mimosa Jallow.

Hulkko was a World Championships finalist in the 50 breaststroke last summer, and she set the Finnish record in that event in 2018. Liukkonen holds Finnish records in the 50 free and 100 free and was a Finnish Olympian in 2012 and 2016. Laukkanen holds Finnish records in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, and she was a European Championships medalist in the 50 breast in 2016, and represented Finland in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Jallow won European Championships bronze in the 50 back in 2018 and was a 2016 Olympian.

Live results for the meet should be here. The meet program, as currently listed, is fairly abbreviated, with 50s and 100s of each stroke, plus a 200 IM. The 200 IM is the longest event included, with no 200s of any stroke or any distance freestyle events on the schedule.

The Tampere Invitational should take place tomorrow, June 13. Stay tuned to SwimSwam for results and updates.