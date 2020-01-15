FINIS Set of the Week: Kick It! Pull it! Bop it?

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, FINIS marketing coordinator and former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s set is a balance between kicking and pulling.

300 Warmup

4 x 100 kick @ Rest 15

300 strong kick @ Rest 30

4 x 25 underwaters @ Rest 20

4 x 100 pull @ Rest 15

300 strong pull @ Rest 30

4 x 25 no breather pull @ Rest 20

100 easy

Wear Zoomers Gold or Long Floating Fins for the underwaters depending on your ability. Wear Agility Paddles and a buoy for the pulling portion of the set.

