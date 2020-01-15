Wearing Aqua Knuckles Helps Create Muscle Memory

Many of the fastest swimmers in the world train and race with their fingers slightly open. Open-finger swimming increases hand surface area, provides a better feel for the water and removes bubbles from the underwater portion of the pulls. Removing bubbles around the hands increases the viscosity of the water, allowing for more power in your pull.

Our flagship product, DUBL WIDE, can be worn throughout your entire workout on all strokes. Wearing Aqua Knuckles during training helps create muscle memory for open-finger swimming. When it’s time to race, your pull will be more powerful.

Aqua Knuckles during training helps in the following ways:

Age Group and Up

Places fingers in a wider position to increase surface area (prevents poor finger positioning – no clumped, twisted or fisted fingers)

Creates improved awareness of finger and hand positioning while you’re wearing the Aqua Knuckles during training. This finger and hand positioning awareness is maintained when you take off the Aqua Knuckles and race. Your pull will be fortified.

Causes better catch position of the hand

Fingers lead the pull instead of hand pads, palms and forearms

Trains swimmers to have their hands in a straight line to the forearm and body instead of off to the side

Lowers your stroke count (because you push more water with open-finger swimming, you’ll need fewer strokes to get to the wall).

Beginning Swimmers

Learn optimal finger position from the beginning

Help avoid clumping the fingers together

Improves a new swimmer’s feel for the water

When many of us learned how to swim, we were taught to close our fingers. However, closed finger swimming isn’t as fast as open-finger swimming. It can be hard to change your stroke after years of closed finger swimming – even if it’s been scientifically proven that open-finger swimming is faster. It might be worthwhile for you to start observing really fast swimmers in the pool. Are they utilizing open-finger swimming?

If you want to explore what open-finger swimming feels like to see if it might help you get faster, Aqua Knuckles is a good training tool to try. Wearing Aqua Knuckles during training can help swimmers develop open-finger swimming muscle memory. When it’s time to race, your hands will grip the water and you will get to the wall faster.

The Aqua Knuckles training tool was invented by John O’Grady. John is a lifelong competitive swimmer and coach who believes every swimmer, no matter what level, can always improve both technique and times. John is a natural innovator who started noticing many of the fastest swimmers in the world were using open-finger technique to get through the water faster. John created Aqua Knuckles to help swimmers at all levels create muscle memory with open-finger swimming during training.

