FINIS Anthony Ervin’s Swim Tips | Agility Paddles (Video)

Looking for a unique take on swimming with paddles? Well, look know further than the champ himself, Anthony Ervin. The 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist beautiful breaks down how swimming with paddles can help you open up your stroke and improve your technique.

About FINIS

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through technical innovation, high quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Swim Video is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.