FINA Opens Bidding for 2025, 2027 World Championships

FINA, the world governing body for 6 aquatic sports of pool swimming, diving, open water swimming, water polo, artistic swimming (synchro), and high diving, has opened bidding for the 2025 and 2027 World Aquatics Championships, which will include all 6. Interested federations and cities are due to notify FINA of their intention to bid by no later than November 26th, 2018.

Timeline for the bid:

  • November 26, 2018 – Notice of interest to FINA due
  • January 25, 2019 – Meeting with interested candidates in Lausanne
  • April 25, 2019 – formal bids due to FINA
  • Site visits
  • July 11, 2019 – announcement of hosting duties in Gwangju, Korea

The two-meet simultaneous bidding follows the new pattern of awarding two meets in one bidding process. The 2025 and 2027 meets, however, will be awarded far earlier (6/8 years out) than the 2021 and 2023 meets were (5/7 years out).

Of the upcoming 5 World Championships that have been announced, of short course and long course combined, all 5 meets are being hosted on the Asian continent.

  • 2018 (short course) – Hanzhou, China
  • 2019 (long course) – Gwangju, South Korea
  • 2020 (short course) – Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • 2021 (long course) – Fukoka, Japan
  • 2022 (short course) – TBD
  • 2023 (long course) – Doha, Qatar
  • 2024 (short course) – TBD
  • 2025 (long course) – TBD
  • 2026 (short course) – TBD
  • 2027 (short course) – TBD

FINA will continue to host the World Aquatics Championships in conjunction with the World Masters Championships in the same facilities.

Joe

Braden – any thoughts on why the US seems to never bid to be a WC host?

